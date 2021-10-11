CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Warren County COVID update, October 11

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cflyz_0cNocqNi00

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Warren County has reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and 28 recoveries since Sunday. There are currently 255 active cases in the county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZrtW_0cNocqNi00

Of the new cases, three had been on Warren County public school campuses. More information on the school cases can be found on New York State’s School COVID-19 Report Card website .

Recoveries get a boost in Warren County COVID update for Oct. 10

The county said the surge in COVID cases in recent weeks appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts, youth sports and indoor events. Warren County Health Services asks that event organizers incorporate COVID-related precautions into their plans.

Fifteen of Monday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. As of Monday, 567 of 43,775 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTWYl_0cNocqNi00

Warren County recommends residents:

  • Get a COVID-19 vaccination
  • Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test
  • Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places
  • Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings
  • Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance
  • If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment
Washington County reports 70 new COVID cases in weekend report

Upcoming vaccine/booster shot clinics:

  • October 12, first dose/second and booster dose clinic, Warren County Municipal Center’s COVID-19 testing facility, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer first doses and boosters offered, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson offered for first/second doses
  • October 15, booster dose clinic, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Queensbury High School for school staff only
  • October 19, first dose/second dose clinic, Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Service Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.

More from NEWS10

