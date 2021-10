A man who shot his wife dead during lockdown thought he had Covid and had contacted health professionals 26 times, a court has heard.Gun dealer Peter Hartshorne-Jones used a double-barreled shotgun to fire at his wife, Silke, last year, Ipswich Crown Court was told.He shot her twice at close-range at their home in Suffolk on 3 May during the first national coronavirus lockdown, the court heard.The prosecution said 42-year-old Ms Hartshorne-Jones told a neighbour days before she died that her 52-year-old husband “was not good at all and she was finding it difficult”.Peter Gair, the prosecutor, said the defendant...

