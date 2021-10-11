Saints defense bends, but doesn't break in needed bounce back performance

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints Linebacker Pete Werner. “Yeah, that's a hard one to digest. Tough loss, but what he (Sean Payton) mentioned, our first feedback and what has kind of stuck with me is, every little thing matters. It is the little things that will get you beat in this league. Everybody has got the talent around so if you mess up a few plays you give up some explosive plays, then it changes the whole game around. So the little details, I would say, 100% can't get explosive plays, how to tackle in space better, just every single little detail. If we're supposed to start behind the line, we'd better not be touching the line. Little things like that.”

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO