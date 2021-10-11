Business of Pittsburgh: Digging deeper into diversity and minority-owned businesses

Rarely has the importance of having diversity in our city, our neighborhoods and our workforces been such a focus. This month’s Business of Pittsburgh looks at some of those issues. For example, a recent report found a disturbing lack of lending for real estate in many of Pittsburgh’s minority neighborhoods and we meet some folks who pushing ahead anyway. In addition, many in the tech community were surprised when Pittsburgh scored high on a recent workforce diversity poll, so we examine what went into those numbers.