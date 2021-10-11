CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
School District to Keep Mask Mandate, Defy Abbott's Order After Staff Deaths From COVID

By Jon Jackson
 4 days ago
The Waco Independent School District's superintendent said mask mandates have helped lower coronavirus cases in the district.

Tim Stewart
4d ago

sounds to me like the lady is pretty smart let her run her school district the way she wants and leave her alone. and dear Abbott try to run the rest of Texas because you sure not doing the best there if people want to wear masks so be it .it is proven that it works

Ginny McDonald
4d ago

It should be up to the school districts and not Abbott. This is overreach by him. Some schools in bigger areas need masks. Some on rural areas don’t. It should be the decisions of the schools.

*Earth*Angel*
4d ago

They should be able to make their own decisions on this issue. Abbot is ridiculous. Your job is to help the state, not to take away people's rights.

