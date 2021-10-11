Pilot Who Survived Plane Crash Into Neighborhood Tree Credits Parachute for Saving Him

A small twin-engine transport plane crashed Sunday near the town of Mன்சnchelinsk. Six people are said to have survived the crash – with serious injuries. A plane with more than 20 people on board crashed on Sunday shortly after takeoff from an altitude of about 70 meters in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan. The Russian Ministry of Civil Defense announced that at least 16 people had been killed. On board were parachutes belonging to a regional aero club. Six people have been killed after a light twin-engine L-410 transport plane crashed near an airport in Mன்சnchelinsk.

ACCIDENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO