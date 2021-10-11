French nuclear output up 33.4% in September

PARIS (Reuters) - EDF said nuclear power generation at its French reactors rose 33.4% in September to 29.0 terawatt hours (TWh), compared with 21.7 TWh in the same month last year when output had been hampered by the coronavirus crisis.

In a website update, EDF said total nuclear generation in France since the start of the year was 268.2 TWh, up 11.2% compared with 241.1 TWh for January-September 2020, due to improved availability of the nuclear fleet and fewer capacity adjustments amid high market prices.

EDF said its cumulative nuclear generation output in Britain since the start of the year was 30.5 TWh, down 6.4% compared with the same period in 2020.