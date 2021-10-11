CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navy Engineer Concealed Military Secrets in Sandwich to Sell to Foreigners, Feds Say

By Mary Ellen Cagnassola
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The engineer placed a flash drive containing military secrets in a peanut butter sandwich, which included a typed message to the recipient.

Leaked: Dozens of CIA informants killed, captured or compromised: Report

Last week, top U.S. counterintelligence officials warned Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) stations and bases worldwide that a concerning number of informants were being captured or killed, according to people familiar with the situation. Sent via top-secret cable that was viewed by DNYUZ, the message explained that the CIA’s counterintelligence mission...
US Navy Ships Are Too Small To Defend Themselves Says New US Congress Report

By John Konrad (gCaptain) In a new study titled Navy Lasers, Railgun, and Gun-Launched Guided Projectiles the US Congress reports the two most important limitations that Navy surface ships currently face defending themselves against UAVs and anti-ship missiles are limited depth of magazine and unfavorable cost exchange ratios. Traslated this means that fighting swarm drone attacks would require lots more ammunition which requires lots more money and space aboard ship.
U.S. Navy Nuclear Engineer Busted Selling Secrets for Crypto

U.S. Navy nuclear engineer Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, have been charged with selling restricted information for cryptocurrency. The couple were arrested in Jefferson County, West Virginia, by the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) on Saturday, October 9. For almost a year, Toebbe, 42, sold restricted information on the design of nuclear-powered warships to someone they believed was a representative of a foreign power. However, the representative, who sent Toebbe a total of $100,000 in cryptocurrency for the information, was actually an undercover FBI agent.
Judge denies bail to Navy engineer and his woke anti-Trump wife as they are charged with 'selling nuclear sub secrets' to an unknown foreign power

The Navy submarine engineer and his leftist wife who were both charged with spying on the U.S. for an unidentified foreign government were ordered held without bail during a court appearance Tuesday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana, 45, wore jail-issued orange jumpsuits and were handcuffed as they stood...
Former U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife charged with trying to sell nuclear secrets to foreign government; couple received a $20,000 crypto payment and could face death sentence

A former U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife, a former science teacher, have been charged for allegedly trying to sell nuclear secrets to a foreign government. The couple was later arrested on espionage-related charges. If convicted, the couple could face a maximum sentence of life in prison or death.
Capitol rioter accused of spraying chemicals on police was able to enlist in the army despite FBI probe

An accused Capitol rioter who was accused of spraying law enforcement with a chemical irritant on 6 January was allowed to enrol in the US Army months after, a report alleges. James Phillip Mault, 29, was taken into custody last week at Fort Bragg, a military installation in North Carolina, having been with the US Army for five months. According to The Washington Post, he was assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division and his connection to January’s riot only recently came to light within the army. Lt Col Uriah Orland, a Pentagon spokesman,...
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

