Navy Engineer Concealed Military Secrets in Sandwich to Sell to Foreigners, Feds Say

U.S. Navy nuclear engineer Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, have been charged with selling restricted information for cryptocurrency. The couple were arrested in Jefferson County, West Virginia, by the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) on Saturday, October 9. For almost a year, Toebbe, 42, sold restricted information on the design of nuclear-powered warships to someone they believed was a representative of a foreign power. However, the representative, who sent Toebbe a total of $100,000 in cryptocurrency for the information, was actually an undercover FBI agent.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO