‘Sunday Night Football’ Bills-Chiefs Game Takes Charge In Ratings; ‘The Equalizer’ & ‘NCIS: LA’ Return

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Football returned strong to primetime last night as NBC ’s Sunday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs led the pack in both demo rating and viewership. The game, which saw the Bills win 38-20, drew in an average primetime rating of 4.8 in the 18-49 demo and 16.78 million viewers in non-adjusted fast affiliates. As is the case with all major live events, numbers are set to change pending adjustments.

While NBC continues its streak of dominating Sunday with live games, after the milestone-making game between the Bucs and Patriots last week , last night’s show falls behind its predecessor even with its pre-adjustment numbers.

Sports-related content thrived Sunday as The OT (2.8, 9.62M) was No. 2 ratings and viewers-wise, following coverage of regional games earlier in the afternoon. Hopping on that momentum was The Simpsons (1.2, 3.79M), which earned the highest demo rating for a non-sports title Sunday. The latest 60 Minutes (1.1, 9.01M), which came after last week’s notable Facebook whistleblower installment, was the most-watched non-sports program.

CBS saw the returns of The Equalizer and NCIS: Los Angeles . The Queen Latifah-starring drama returned for its Season 2 premiere (0.7, 7.47M), drawing in just a fraction of its debut audience during its post-Super Bowl spot in February (5.1, 20.4M), understandably so. NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 13 debut (0.6, 5.93M) fell from its previous season opener November 2020 premiere by two tenths in demo rating and 15% in viewers. SEAL Team (0.5, 3.87M) also made its return.

ABC’s highest-rated and most-watched program of the evening was Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (0.5, 4.24M). The CW peaked with the premiere of its Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot (0.2, 0.28M), while the newest season of Killer Camp (0.0, 170,000) had a rough opener, down from its August 2020 season finale (0.1, 480K) .

IN THIS ARTICLE
