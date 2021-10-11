CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Daily on Energy: Chevron sets emissions ‘aspiration’

By Josh Siegel
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Unua_0cNoYvrV00

Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!

CHEVRON’S EMISSIONS ‘ASPIRATION’: U.S. oil and gas major Chevron is for the first time setting a near-term pledge to cut Scope 3 emissions intensity, that is, pollution coming from the use of the fuel it makes and sells to customers.

Chevron is also adopting a longer-term net-zero emissions “aspiration” for 2050, but that only includes its operational emissions (Scope 1 and 2) and excludes Scope 3, the vast majority of an oil and gas company’s emissions (up to 90% of them).

Combined, the announcements today amount to “positive steps” according to Andrew Logan , senior director of oil and gas at Ceres, a group focusing on corporate sustainability.

They represent a departure from Chevron’s previous position on net-zero pledges (which they deemed as symbolic) and short-term Scope 3 targets, as the company previously claimed not to have control over their supply chain and customer use of products.

But they fall short of the “giant leap” investors asked for, Logan said.

Indeed, Chevron is only acting on Scope 3 intensity after 61% of its investors voted for a climate resolution in May calling on the company to reduce those emissions.

In response, Chevron today set a target to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations and products (encompassing Scope 3) by 5% by 2028 compared to 2016 levels. Emissions intensity represents the amount of emissions per unit of energy, and using that measure as a target still allows for increases in absolute emissions.

Ben Ratner , who leads the Environmental Defense Fund’s Business Energy Transition team, told Josh that Chevron’s 5% emissions intensity target, amounting to half a percent per year, falls woefully short from what investors asked for.

“The shareholders that voted for substantial reduction in Scope 3 emissions are likely to be disappointed by a target of half-percent year in emission reductions,” Ratner said.

Mark van Baal , founder of shareholder group Follow This that filed the climate resolution, called the 5% intensity target “a snub to investors who are truly committed to reaching the Paris Agreement.” The world needs to reduce absolute emissions by around 40% by 2030 to have any chance to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, the group added.

Longer-range net-zero targets, meanwhile, are simply par for the course at this point. Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil and gas company, is beating its larger peer, ExxonMobil, in taking the net-zero plunge. Exxon, facing its own shareholder pressure after a board shakeup this spring, is reportedly considering pledging to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050.

But large European majors Shell and BP include Scope 3 in their net-zero pledges. By not doing so, the shareholder group Follow This says “Chevron is like a tobacco firm that promises to quit smoking, while continuing to produce cigarettes.”

Welcome to Daily on Energy, written by Washington Examiner Energy and Environment Writers Josh Siegel ( @SiegelScribe ) and Jeremy Beaman ( @jeremywbeaman ). Email jsiegel@washingtonexaminer.com or jbeaman@washingtonexaminer.com for tips, suggestions, calendar items, and anything else. If a friend sent this to you and you’d like to sign up, click here . If signing up doesn’t work, shoot us an email, and we’ll add you to our list.

PLEASE WELCOME JEREMY BEAMAN: Please welcome Jeremy to the Daily on Energy team.

Jeremy comes to the energy and environment beat from the Washington Examiner ’s breaking news team. He’s begun working on energy stories in recent weeks — perhaps you saw his story on Pittsburgh’s new “Dark Sky” ordinance or his piece on the threat to U.S. supply chains from China’s energy problems — but he officially starts on the beat today.

Jeremy’s from Alabama and studied at the University of Mobile. Please welcome him to the team and keep him in mind for any tips or feedback: @jeremywbeaman and jbeaman@washingtonexaminer.com.

US OIL PRICE TOPS $80 A BARREL: The U.S. benchmark oil price rose to a seven year-high of more than $81 per barrel this morning as the global energy supply crunch deepens.

A worldwide shortage of natural gas and resulting higher prices to heat and power homes is showing signs of spilling into the oil market, analysts say.

Crude oil “started the week on a strong footing as the global power crunch continues to raise expectations for higher gas-to-oil switching,” Saxo Bank said in a note .

Another factor causing higher prices is the OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations ignored calls last week from the U.S. to increase output beyond what it already has planned despite tight global supply and recovering demand from the pandemic.

MORE COUNTRIES SIGN ON TO GLOBAL METHANE PLEDGE: An additional 24 nations have signed on to the U.S.-EU-led Global Methane Pledge to reduce emissions of the greenhouse gas by at least 30% by 2030.

Indonesia, Pakistan, OPEC member Nigeria, and a host of other African nations are among the new commitments, and more than 60% of the global economy is now represented in those who have joined the pledge.

“We are excited about the rapid response and general acceptance of the proposition here,” climate envoy John Kerry said during an event this morning.

Kerry called cutting methane emissions the “single fastest strategy we have to keep” to reach the Paris Agreement target of holding warming to 1.5 degrees celsius.

Philanthropy puts up its dollars: Twenty major philanthropic organizations, including Bloomberg Philanthropies and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, announced plans to support the global methane reduction efforts with more than more than $223 million in funding.

“Methane is a leading cause of climate change, and stopping methane leaks and reducing emissions faster is imperative,” said Michael Bloomberg , who is the U.N. Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions. “Our foundation is deeply committed to helping countries around the world reduce their fossil fuel emissions, and the more we all work together, the bigger impact we can have.”

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE FLOOD RISK QUANTIFIED: A new report from climate change research firm First Street Foundation estimates that about a quarter of the nation’s critical infrastructure, including utilities, airports, and emergency services, are at risk from flooding.

Four southern states — Louisiana, Florida, Kentucky, and West Virginia — contain 17 of the nation’s 20 most at-risk counties, according to the findings.

The report stands alongside bipartisan initiatives in Congress to respond to these vulnerabilities by making electricity transmission lines and other parts of the energy system more resilient to extreme weather. Lawmakers and the researchers both have noted the summer’s extreme weather events across New England and the Southeast as reinforcing the necessity to act.

“As we saw following the devastation of Hurricane Ida, our nation’s infrastructure is not built to a standard that protects against the level of flood risk we face today, let alone how those risks will grow over the next 30 years as the climate changes,” Matthew Eby , founder and executive director of First Street Foundation, said in a statement.

SOLAR COMING FOR YOU: The Energy Department announced plans Friday to boost “community solar,” a type of development providing access to people unable to install panels on their roofs, either because they can’t afford it, aren’t homeowners, or live in multi-unit buildings.

Community solar is a form of energy generation by which households can subscribe to power from a nearby solar project. Subscribers receive a portion of the revenue from the energy produced, typically as savings on their monthly electric bill.

DOE is launching the “National Community Solar Partnership (NCSP)” which brings together the agency, developers, local and state governments, and more to expand access to affordable community solar to “every American household.”

DOE is targeting installing enough community solar systems to power the equivalent of five million households by 2025.

COMPANY TARGETS FARM METHANE WITH ARTIFICIAL LIGHTNING: A Norway-based firm is using a blast of plasma to break up ammonia and reduce greenhouse gases emitted by livestock manure.

N2 Applied set up its plasma gun on a farm in the United Kingdom where it tested the technology, achieving a 99% reduction in methane with the process, BBC reports .

The technology also targets ammonia molecules in the waste to generate pure nitrogen, a key fertilizer for farmers, and reduces stench.

The Rundown

Reuters China rust-belt province warns of more shortages in energy crisis

Bloomberg In a world fighting climate change, fossil fuels take revenge

Wall Street Journal California’s Huntington Beach reopens following oil spill

Calendar

TUESDAY | OCT. 19

10 a.m. 366 Dirksen. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will hold a hearing to consider the nominations of Willie Phillips to be a member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Brad Crabtree to be an Assistant Secretary of Energy for fossil energy and carbon management, and Charles Sams III to be director of the National Park Service.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

Global energy shortages set to dent anticipated emissions growth

Countries across the globe are experiencing an energy crunch that is stressing reserves and boosting prices. Although the power shortages aren't expected to translate into deep cuts in emissions, they will get dented. The strained electricity supply and steep and rising costs for fossil fuels are already interrupting emissions growth...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
The Independent

Global energy shortage leads to spike in oil demand

A global energy crunch is expected to boost oil demand by 500,000 barrels per day and slow the world’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.Oil and natural gas prices have soared to multi-year highs recently, sending power prices surging to record levels as widespread energy shortages hit Asia and Europe."Record coal and gas prices as well as rolling blackouts are prompting the power sector and energy-intensive industries to turn to oil to keep the lights on and operations humming," the IEA said in its monthly oil report."Higher energy prices are also adding to inflationary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution

Today’s global energy inequities are staggering. Video gamers in California consume more electricity than entire nations. The average Tanzanian used only one-sixth the electricity consumed by a typical American refrigerator in 2014. Globally, the top 10% of countries consume 20 times more energy than the bottom 10%. And 1.1 billion sub-Saharan Africans share the same amount of power generation capacity as Germany’s 83 million people. At least half have no access to electricity at all. These stark energy inequalities are fueling thorny debates around financing Africa’s energy future as world leaders and their negotiators prepare for COP26, the United Nations climate conference in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Oil And Gas#Energy Company#The Washington Examiner#Washington Briefing#Ceres
Axios

Carbon emissions spiking despite clean energy surge

This year is bringing the second-largest global carbon emissions jump on record as fossil fuel use rebounds after 2020's pandemic-fueled downturn, a new International Energy Agency report finds. Why it matters: It shows how, despite surging renewables, the global energy system remains far from an emissions-slashing pathway that achieves Paris...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
TIME

The Energy Transition Is in Full Swing. It's Not Happening Fast Enough

Even if you follow these things closely, it can be hard to understand where the world’s fight against climate change stands. On the one hand, news abounds of the clean energy revolution, as wind farms and solar panels pop up in communities across the globe and automakers promise to go electric . On the other hand, scientists continue to warn that fossil fuels have placed the planet and everyone who lives on it on an unavoidable collision course with catastrophe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

World failing to hit climate goals and governments must accelerate transition to clean energy, IEA urges

The world is not on course to reduce the emission of planet-heating greenhouse gases to net zero by the year 2050, and with emission levels still on the rise, urgent action must be taken by governments around the world, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.Less than three weeks away from the UN’s highly anticipated Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, the IEA has highlighted the scale of the challenge facing countries in the move away from polluting fossil fuels to clean energy sources.Following a recession brought on by Covid-19, 2021 has seen a rebound in coal and oil consumption,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cyprus: ExxonMobil to gauge gas field size in 6-8 weeks

Drilling by ExxonMobil set for late next month to confirm how much natural gas is contained in a sizable deposit off Cyprus' southwestern coast will map out how the fuel will reach potential markets in Europe and Asia the island nation's energy minister said on Wednesday.Minister Natasa Pilides says the “significant” drilling at the ‘Glaucus-1’ well inside block 10 of Cyprus’ exclusive zone scheduled to start in 6-8 weeks will determine if the deposit is at the higher or lower end of its estimated size of 5-8 trillion cubic feet (142-227 billion cubic meters) of natural gas.A higher...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Climate group urges beefier electric grid

Iowa should prioritize updates to its electrical power grid in the coming years to protect residents from outages caused by devastating storms and to meet increased demands that will follow the rise of electric vehicles. That is the latest recommendation from a group of more than 200 university and college professors and researchers who released […] The post Climate group urges beefier electric grid appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
smarteranalyst.com

Chevron Targets to Achieve Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

Energy giant Chevron Corporation (CVX) recently announced that it has set a target to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. To this end, the company has adopted a 2050 net-zero aspiration for equity upstream Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Following the news, shares of the company declined marginally to close...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Chevron adopts operational net zero ‘aspiration’ by 2050

Chevron Corp. committed to an “aspiration” of net zero emissions from its operations by 2050 as the company responds to rising investor and societal pressure to play a bigger role in a transition to a low-carbon future. Chevron also set a target of reducing carbon intensity by five per cent...
INDUSTRY
cryptonews.com

Ripple and Nelnet Inject USD44M In Solar Energy To Cut CO2 Emissions

US blockchain company Ripple is expanding into solar energy - they aim to invest USD 44m in partnership with Nelnet Renewable Energy, the renewable energy arm of US financial services and tech company Nelnet, into one of the group’s solar energy investment funds. For Ripple, the company behind the XRP...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
153K+
Followers
52K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy