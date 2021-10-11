Special Weather Statement issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 11:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities. Target Area: Des Moines; Lee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Hancock, southwestern Henderson, south central Des Moines and northeastern Lee Counties through 1215 PM CDT At 1126 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Adrian, or 7 miles east of Nauvoo, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Adrian around 1130 AM CDT. Colusa around 1135 AM CDT. Niota around 1140 AM CDT. Fort Madison around 1145 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Dallas City, Carman, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant and Burlington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH