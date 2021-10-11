CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 11:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities. Target Area: Des Moines; Lee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Hancock, southwestern Henderson, south central Des Moines and northeastern Lee Counties through 1215 PM CDT At 1126 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Adrian, or 7 miles east of Nauvoo, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Adrian around 1130 AM CDT. Colusa around 1135 AM CDT. Niota around 1140 AM CDT. Fort Madison around 1145 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Dallas City, Carman, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant and Burlington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group recommends 2nd J&J shot

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Friday to recommend a second Johnson & Johnson shot for emergency use authorization. The vote in favor was unanimous, with panel members citing the need to supplement protection in people who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot. The decision will...
HEALTH
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Des Moines County, IA
City
Fort Madison, IA
County
Lee County, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
The Hill

Biden to reimplement Trump's Remain in Mexico in November

The Biden administration told the courts late Thursday that it plans to reimplement the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy in mid-November if it can get buy-in from the neighboring government. The move comes after an initial victory by Texas and Missouri in a suit that argued the Biden administration too...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#The Quad Cities#Doppler

Comments / 0

Community Policy