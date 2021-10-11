CJWL Awards Fall Classroom Grants
The Camden Junior Welfare League recently awarded its Fall Classroom Enrichment Grants to ten Kershaw County educators, with grant funds totaling more than $4,500. The CJWL received grant applications from nearly 40 educators across the school district, with total grant requests topping $15,000. Funding is available for projects that will support student enrichment in math, language and writing, arts, life skills and leadership, physical education, STEAM, and special education. Grants were awarded to the following:www.kool1027.com
Comments / 0