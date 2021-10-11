CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

CJWL Awards Fall Classroom Grants

kool1027.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Camden Junior Welfare League recently awarded its Fall Classroom Enrichment Grants to ten Kershaw County educators, with grant funds totaling more than $4,500. The CJWL received grant applications from nearly 40 educators across the school district, with total grant requests topping $15,000. Funding is available for projects that will support student enrichment in math, language and writing, arts, life skills and leadership, physical education, STEAM, and special education. Grants were awarded to the following:

www.kool1027.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

Biden administration again asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Biden administration said Friday it will once again ask the Supreme Court to put a hold on the Texas law that bans abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy. "The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the Fifth Circuit's stay of the preliminary injunction against Texas Senate Bill 8," said Anthony Coley, the department's chief spokesman.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Oct 16 (Reuters) - NASA launched a first-of-its kind mission on Saturday to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids, two large clusters of space rocks that scientists believe are remnants of primordial material that formed the solar system's outer planets. The space probe, dubbed Lucy and packed inside a special cargo capsule,...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Education#Central High School#Learning Disabilities#General Education#Camden High School#Stover Middle School#Camden Middle School#Camden Elementary School#Qball
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy