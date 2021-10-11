CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Aspen, SoFi, Flexion Therapeutics

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m53QO_0cNoXPqa00

Stocks ended lower Monday as investors prepped for a key week on Wall Street that could define market direction into the final months of the year.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Aspen Technology | Increase 12%

Aspen Technology (AZPN) - Get Aspen Technology, Inc. Report shares jumped after Emerson Electric (EMR) - Get Emerson Electric Co. Report announced plans for an $11 billion merger with the asset optimization software company that they said will accelerate their combined growth in the industrial software sector. Aspen shareholders will get $87 in cash, as well as 0.42 shares of the combined company.

2. Sofi Technologies | Increase 13%

Shares of Sofi Technologies (SOFI) - Get SOFI TECHNOLOGIES INC Report climbed after Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck initiated coverage of the online financial services company with an overweight rating and $25 price target. She called SoFi a "powerful revenue growth story" as it ramps up its share of the consumer financial services wallet.

3. Flexion Therapeutics | Increase 58%

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) - Get Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. Report shares skyrocketed after Tampa, Fla.-based Pacira BioSciences said it is acquiring the biopharma company for $8 a share in cash, plus a non-tradeable contingent value right worth up to $8.50 a share in cash, in a deal aimed at expanding its position in non-opioid pain management.

4. Adamas Pharmaceuticals | Increase 75%

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) - Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report soared after Supernus Pharmaceuticals said it would acquire the drugmaker for about $400 million. Adamas Pharma shareholders will receive an upfront cash payment of $8.10 per share. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter or the first quarter of 2022.

5. Ocular Therapeutix | Increase 15%

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) - Get Ocular Therapeutix Inc Report shares surged after a posting on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website indicated approval for the company's supplemental new drug application Dextenza, as a treatment for ocular itching linked to allergic conjunctivitis. Dextenza has already been approved as a treatment for ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now

Novartis, Hasbro, and Qualcomm all have some promising growth opportunities ahead that offset any short-term concerns around their stocks. The most expensive stock on this list trades at just 19 times its future earnings. All of these investments will also provide you with above-average dividend yields. Timing the market could...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
STOCKS
Street.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Alcoa, 23andMe, Coinbase Global

Stocks were climbing Friday, following on from the best day for the S&P 500 in six months, as corporate earnings and improving sentiment offset persistent concerns that inflation will continue to shroud markets over the months ahead. Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Friday:
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspen Sofi#Aspen Technology#Emerson Electric Co#Sofi Technologies#Flxn#Pacira Biosciences#Adms#Supernus Pharmaceuticals
MarketWatch

Ventyx Biosciences sets IPO terms, to be valued at up to $804 million

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the California-based biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory disease treatments looks to raise up to $132.8 million. The company is offering 7.81 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $15 and $17 a share. With about 47.27 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the expected pricing would value Ventyx at up to about $803.6 million. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "VTYX." Jefferies, Evercore ISI and Piper Sandler are the lead underwriters. The company recorded at net loss of $53.2 million on no revenue for the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $4.3 million on no revenue in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 9.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has edged up 1.8%.
MARKETS
investmentu.com

Dividend Stocks Under $10 To Start Building A Portfolio Around

Dividend stocks are a great way to invest while also creating a source of passive income. Many dividend stocks pay out a dividend of 2% or greater. For those of us who aren’t day traders, investing is a long game. But it also helps to have money now. And some dividend stocks under $10 can give you some income over the years while you wait for the stock’s value to grow.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Why Standard Lithium Stock Glowed Green Today

Shares of Canada-based U.S. lithium mining company Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI) got a lift from rising lithium prices this week, closing Friday trading up 8.7% -- and up 42% for the week!. So what. The good news for Standard Lithium began midweek when the company announced the completion of a "preliminary...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

BioXcel revealed in an SEC filing that chief commercial officer William Kane resigned last week. The unexpected departure rattled investors, with the biotech stock falling more than 15%. BioXcel awaits an FDA approval for its lead pipeline candidate by January. What happened. Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) were sinking 15.2%...
STOCKS
Street.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: UPS, PayPal, UnitedHealth

Stocks powered higher Thursday as investors appeared to shrug off accelerating inflation signals, as well as a hawkish Federal Reserve, ahead of a busy slate of bank and blue-chip earnings. Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:. 1. United Parcel Service | Increase 3.9%. Shares of United...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Is Popping Today

Shares of the messenger RNA specialist Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) were up by a noteworthy 4% as of 12:35 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. While that percentage may not seem like a lot in absolute terms, it actually translates into a whopping $6 billion rise in the biotech's market capitalization. What's sparking this...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Buy This Dividend Stock Today and Relax

Realty Income navigated the COVID-19 pandemic as well as could be hoped. Realty Income's track record of safety and dividend growth is perfect for income investors. A great alternative for dividend investors looking for safe and steady income are real estate investment trusts (REITs). These companies often feature highly resilient business models that can shake off big economic shocks.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy