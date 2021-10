COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two Commerce City Police officers will not face charges related to a deadly shooting that occurred in late June. On the morning of June 28, the mother of the man killed in the shooting took him to North Suburban Medical Center because she believed her son, Robert Alire, to be having a mental health crisis, according to a decision letter from the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office. Once at the hospital, Alire refused to go in for treatment and he and his mother went back home, the letter says.

