Preview: ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Battle Rounds begin

By Stephanie Thompson
 4 days ago

(NBC) – The Blind Auditions are complete and the Battle Rounds begin tonight on “The Voice.”

That means the coaches start the process of whittling down their teams and they enlist some celebrity help to prepare the artists.

Simon Cowell shares update on Ohio singer ‘Nightbirde’ amid cancer battle

Ariana Grande found out during the blind audition how much fun assembling her team can be, but the rookie coach now faces the flipside of sending people home in the battle rounds.

“I have been obsessing internally, like, with my friends, and my family, about my team, and sending pictures, voicemails, updates, questions, help me, this is impossible,” said Grande.

Having Kristin Chenoweth as an advisor helps Grande with coaching, but not choosing the artists.

“I think she’s good at making decisions,” said Shelton. “She just can’t make her mouth say it.”

AGT singer from Ohio ‘Nightbirde’ posts inspiring message amid battle with cancer: ‘Still got dreams’

Blake Shelton meanwhile, enlisted Dierks Bentley to help prepare his artists for the battles.

“I invited him because I’m basically running out of people to invite,” said Shelton. “Just kidding, Dierks!”

Another country star Jason Aldean took the advisor chair alongside Kelly Clarkson.

“They come here, everybody’s got a shot and talent prevails, which is, which is great,” said Aldean.

Trying to help john legend’s artists prevail is Camila Cabello.

“The fact that anybody that’s talented can come here and like, have a real shot is life-changing,” said Cabello.

Pharrell won’t bring music fest back to Virginia Beach, says city is run by ‘toxic energy’

Tonight starts the second big step in their voice journey.

Watch the Battle Rounds Monday on “The Voice” at 8 p.m. followed by a new episode of “Ordinary Joe” at 10 p.m. on NBC4.

