CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - AZPN

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) - Get Aspen Technology, Inc. Report and certain of Emerson Electric Co.'s industrial software businesses is fair to Aspen shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Aspen shareholders will receive approximately $87.00 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the combined company for each share of Aspen common stock they own. Upon completion of the transaction, Aspen shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

Halper Sadeh encourages Aspen shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Aspen and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Aspen shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Aspen shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Aspen shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Aspen shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005567/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (FFIE) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MDP, GWB, XLRN And HFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by IAC/InterActiveCorp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MDP shareholders will receive $42.18 per share in cash for each share of MDP common stock that they hold. If you own MDP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mdp-1.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Hyzon Motors, Inc. (HYZN) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before November 29, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Hyzon Motors, Inc. ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (HYZN) securities from February 9, 2021 through September 27, 2021 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until November 29, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

ATI DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") (ATIP) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ATI securities between February 22, 2021 and July 23, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 15, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llp#Azpn#Halper Sadeh Llp#Aspen Technology#Emerson Electric Co
TheStreet

FARADAY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Faraday Future Intelligent Electric On Behalf Of Faraday Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (FFIE) on behalf of Faraday stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Faraday has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

RVNC BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - RVNC

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) - Get Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Report resulting from allegations that Revance may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If...
BUSINESS
Law.com

UK Top 100 Law Firm Announces Merger

Top 100 U.K. law firm Royds Withy King has announced its intention to merge with a fellow London firm next year, as pressure in the industry forces smaller firms to consolidate. City outfits Goodman Derrick and Royds Withy King are in discussions with a view to merging to create a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) common stock in connection with the Company's May 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). The complaint pursues claims under the Securities Act of 1933. Honest claims to be a "digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Acceleron Pharma Inc. - XLRN

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Acceleron Pharma Inc.( XLRN) relating to its proposed acquisition by Merck & Co., Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, XLRN shareholders are expected to receive $180.00 in cash per share they own.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Owlet, Inc. ( NYSE: OWLT) ("Owlet"). Owlet operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. Owlet's platform focuses on giving real-time data and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tacoma News Tribune

Regional banking firms announce merger. Holding company to be headquartered in Tacoma

The parent companies of Columbia Bank and Umpqua Bank on Tuesday announced plans to merge. Tacoma-based Columbia Banking System, Inc., the parent company of Columbia Bank, and Portland, Oregon,-based Umpqua Holdings Corp., the parent company of Umpqua Bank, said they were entering into an agreement joining in an all-stock combination.
TACOMA, WA
TheStreet

ASPENTECH INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Aspen Technology, Inc. - AZPN

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AZPN) to Emerson (EMR) - Get Emerson Electric Co. Report. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of AspenTech will receive only approximately $87 in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the new AspenTech, a newly formed company, for each share of AspenTech that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Adamas" or the "Company") (ADMS) - Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Supernus") (SUPN) - Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report, via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $8.10 per share in cash payable at closing, plus two non-tradable contingent value rights collectively worth up to $1.00 per share in cash, payable upon achieving certain net sales thresholds of the Company's lead product, GOCOVRI, for each share of Adamas common stock that they hold.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Emerson agrees to Aspen Technology merger; Ameren names new CEO

Emerson Electric has agreed to merge assets with Aspen Technology in a deal worth about $11 billion. The Ferguson-based engineering and automation conglomerate will own 55% of the combined company after the cash-and-stock deal with its smaller rival. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022. Another St. Louis-area company experiencing a major shakeup in 2022 will be Ameren. The state’s largest utility announced that current CEO Warner Baxter will step down, allowing Marty Lyons to assume the position as of Jan. 1. Baxter will remain as executive chairman. Ameren found someone to fill a major job vacancy, but another Missouri employer has many more hires to fill its own open positions. Springfield-based outdoor sports retailer Bass Pro Shops is looking to hire 7,000 workers nationwide, including 350 in Branson and Springfield.
MISSOURI STATE
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) On Behalf Of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a Hepsiburada (Nasdaq: HEPS) to determine whether certain D-MARKET officers and directors violated the Securities Act of 1933. D-MARKET is an online e-commerce company in Turkey where it is known as the "Amazon of Turkey."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Pacira

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Flexion (Nasdaq: FLXN), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Pacira. Ademi LLP alleges Flexion's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Flexion shareholders will receive only $8.50 per share in...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SLQT Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies SelectQuote, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SelectQuote, Inc. ("SelectQuote" or the "Company") (SLQT) - Get SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who: (1) purchased SelectQuote shares in or traceable to the Company's initial public offering of common stock conducted on or around May 20, 2020 (the "Offering"); and/or (2) purchased shares of the Company's common stock between May 20, 2020 and August 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/slqt.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Aspen Technology (AZPN) And Emerson (EMR) Announce $11 Billion Deal

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) and AspenTech (NASDAQ: AZPN) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to contribute Emerson’s industrial software businesses as part of an $11 billion deal. These are the details. Emerson (NYSE: EMR) and AspenTech (NASDAQ: AZPN) today announced that they have entered into a definitive...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy