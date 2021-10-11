Redistricting: Look at the proposed maps ahead of October Tour
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lawmakers involved in South Dakota’s redistricting process are hitting the road this week. Both Senators and Representatives on the redistricting committees started a public input tour, starting Box Elder on Monday and hitting four other towns before wrapping up in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. The meetings include a redistricting presentation by the Legislative Research Council, a presentation of lawmakers’ proposed maps followed by public testimony and committee discussion.www.keloland.com
