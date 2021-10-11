CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Redistricting: Look at the proposed maps ahead of October Tour

By Eric Mayer
KELOLAND TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lawmakers involved in South Dakota’s redistricting process are hitting the road this week. Both Senators and Representatives on the redistricting committees started a public input tour, starting Box Elder on Monday and hitting four other towns before wrapping up in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. The meetings include a redistricting presentation by the Legislative Research Council, a presentation of lawmakers’ proposed maps followed by public testimony and committee discussion.

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group recommends 2nd J&J shot

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Friday to recommend a second Johnson & Johnson shot for emergency use authorization. The vote in favor was unanimous, with panel members citing the need to supplement protection in people who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot. The decision will...
HEALTH
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Pierre, SD
City
Mobridge, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Aberdeen, SD
City
Watertown, SD
The Hill

Biden to reimplement Trump's Remain in Mexico in November

The Biden administration told the courts late Thursday that it plans to reimplement the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy in mid-November if it can get buy-in from the neighboring government. The move comes after an initial victory by Texas and Missouri in a suit that argued the Biden administration too...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#Redistricting#Grouse#House#Falcon#Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy