This content is provided by Dr. Marisa Pasekoff, Managing Veterinarian, Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital. Halloween is probably my most favorite holiday. Growing up in Miami, we never celebrated it much. We did the traditional pumpkin carving and trick or treating, which I have now passed on to my children, but we never decorated the house and we definitely never made special treats to eat. We lived on a corner lot between two major roads with a stop light at the intersection. Needless to say, we did not get many trick or treaters (maybe 1 in all of my childhood).

PETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO