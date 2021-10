AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Food insecurity is not a new issue, and the Golden Harvest Food Bank knows first hand the struggle of receiving donations during the pandemic. They saw about a 50% increase in people coming to see them at the food bank. Many of them were maneuvering the charitable food system for the firs time. President and CEO of Golden Harvest Food Bank Amy Breitmann, says there are many reason why they saw an increase.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO