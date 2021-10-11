CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Be More Chill" at Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter having to perform in a car park last November during the pandemic, the Sutter Street Theater in Folsom is welcoming audiences back into the building! Lori Wallace is there with two of the cast from "Be More Chill," their newest production!

gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zittel Farms in Folsom

It's the last working farm in Folsom, and they have a pumpkin patch and animals for you to visit this fall season! Julissa is checking out Zittel Farms!
ABC Action News

A Nightmare on Franklin Street series at Tampa Theatre

Tampa Theatre is as excited as Norman Bates at check-in time to announce the (in-person) return of their petrifying popular A Nightmare on Franklin Street series for 16 shocking nights, Oct. 16-31. Now in its ninth year, the series will fill Tampa’s most historic – and most haunted – movie palace with Nightmare favorites like classic horror films and creepy cult favorites; live stage shows and storytelling, special guest stars, and more ghost tours than ever before!
TAMPA, FL
CBS Denver

Denver Center For The Performing Arts Needs Volunteers As Curtain Calls Approach

DENVER (CBS4) – As the Denver Center for the Performing Arts prepares for their full return to the stage, hundreds of volunteers are needed to make show night once again a reality. After more than 19 months of shuttered theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DCPA is asking for 220 volunteers to help serve as ushers on show nights. (credit: CBS) Volunteer ushers often work Theater Company, Cabaret and Off-Center productions. The volunteers are asked to work one shift every other week. Duties often entail serving as an usher to seats, handing out programs, assisting ticketholders with disabilities and scanning tickets at the front door. Those who apply and are selected will be treated to occasional free tickets to Broadway and Cabaret shows, 20% discounts on DCPA education courses, offers to Off-Center experiences and a stipend to help with parking. (credit: CBS) Applicants must provide proof of vaccination from the COVID-19 virus, must be at least 18, must be capable of standing at minimum for one hour at a time and be able to navigate seating charts and stairs. The theater season begins November 18, those interested in applying should visit denvercenter.org/support-us/volunteer/.
DENVER, CO
San Francisco Chronicle

New leader, new lobby, no more assumptions in Sean San José’s Magic Theatre

There’s a long list of ways that Sean San José differs from other Bay Area theater leaders, but here are just two:. First, his emails look like e. e. cummings poems, all line breaks and lowercase letters, even when they’re about the world’s least poetic subjects, such as confirming press tickets to a performance. They’re written with such warmth that, as with other poetry, they supply spiritual nourishment, which gets at another rare San José quality.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Spirits, Brews & Bites in Historic Folsom

Festive Celebration for Halloween Season October 23. Folsom, Calif. – The Folsom Historic District Association invites you to Spirits, Brews & Bites in Historic Folsom. The event will take place on Saturday, October 23rd from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Stroll from store to store on and around Sutter Street...
FOLSOM, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Sutter Theater to premiere murder mystery by local filmmaker

On the heels of the “Look at Us, Yuba-Sutter” short film festival, the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts will host a world premiere screening of the murder mystery film, “Killing Digby,” by local filmmaker Mike Elkins. “I created this film because I’ve always loved murder mysteries, especially when mixed...
SUTTER, CA
Mountain Democrat

Blues master coming to Folsom stage

“On ‘Damage Control’, Salgado’s playing at the top of his game. His songs ignite a raucous energy in us, and his music grabs us and shakes us and leaves us breathless.” —Living Blues. Award-winning vocalist, instrumentalist and songwriter Curtis Salgado, the man NPR calls “an icon” with “a huge voice,”...
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Folsom family sells honey for Caldor Fire victims

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — For siblings Janae Drummond and Andrew Widders, it's been a very productive Saturday morning running their honey stand in their Folsom neighborhood. "We're trying to sell our honey for our business and we're also trying to support Caldor Fire victims," 12-year-old Janae explained. "So we thought, for the people that did […]
FOLSOM, CA

