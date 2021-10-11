"Be More Chill" at Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom

Presented by the University of Iowa Department of Theatre Arts. October 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16 at 8:00 p.m. In this riotously funny, startlingly spiritual play, a group of former students reunite in their Harlem neighborhood to pay respects to their beloved and feared teacher, Sister Rose. Together for the first time in decades, past passions and grievances are reignited and old wounds reopened. With his trademark jargon and irreverent wit, Stephen Adly Guirgis takes us on a rough and tumble ride, where the sacred and profane collide. Speaking to the universal themes of loss, regret, and recovery, Our Lady of 121st Street is the quintessential play to welcome audiences back to the live experience of theatre.
Comments / 0