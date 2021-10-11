Night beat: A first look at today's police news

• Two people were taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital after the trailer on a vehicle being driven by Darren M. Talley, 36, of Jacksonville veered into the opposite lane of Mound Road about 1:07 p.m. Sunday. A vehicle being driven by Shelby L. Quinn, 23, of Roodhouse collided with the trailer, which caused her vehicle to roll over on its top. Quinn and a passenger, Amy J. Murphy, 30, of Jacksonville, were treated at the hospital. Talley was cited on a charge of having an unsecured load, according to police. He later was arrested on a Sangamon County warrant, according to a police report.