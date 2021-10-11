CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A white Tennessee police officer resigned after witnesses said he got knocked out at a wedding for making drunken, racist comments

By Madison Hall
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

Police officers on October 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

  • A Tennessee police officer resigned amid an investigation into his comments at a wedding.
  • Witnesses said he said he "didn't know they let Black people in the reception hall," WBIR-TV reported.
  • A man punched the officer after he "couldn't take it anymore," WVLT reported.

A Tennessee police officer resigned while the Knoxville Police Department was investigating reports of drunken, racist comments he made at a wedding in June.

Multiple witnesses allege the officer, Tanner Holt, ranted about race in the parking lot outside the wedding venue, telling one attendee that he "didn't know they let Black people in the reception hall," according to the incident report seen by WBIR-TV.

The man, Jonathan Toney, reportedly asked Holt to refrain from speaking about race - Holt declined, and said "he was part of the Black community."

According to WVLT , Toney punched Holt in the face, saying he "couldn't take it anymore" and knocking the off-duty officer unconscious.

Scott Erland, a spokesperson for the Knoxville Police Department, confirmed the internal investigation in a statement.

"In the course of the preliminary investigation, responding officers were made aware of numerous possible violations of the KPD's Code of Conduct policy, including allegations that Holt had made racially motivated statements that precipitated the assault," Erland said, according to Hard Knox Wire.

While it's unclear which specific rule violations the department is referring to, the Knoxville Police Department's code of ethics explicitly states that its employees should not act in an "immoral, indecent, lewd, or disorderly manner or in a manner that might be construed by an observer as immoral, indecent, lewd, or disorderly."

No charges were filed against the former police officer.

Judy Brown
3d ago

He got just what he deserved!!!! Glad he resigned people like him are not worthy to wear the badge! To protect and serve should apply to everyone!

angry midget
3d ago

I live in the countryside in Georgia. I know way more racist black people than I do white. black people have free reign to be as racist as they want and nobody says anything. But as soon as a white person says something they are crucified. I've been jumped, beaten, had my house burgled and car stolen, all by black people. It really has nothing to do with race though, it has everything to do with culture. A person should be judged by their character and not their skin color. I just learned my lesson the hard way way too many times so now I do stereotype because usually it's true. And I'm saying this as a black person. I can't even trust my own people anymore and it's sad.

Franklin E Rutledge
3d ago

For God so loved the world. He saw that the world was perishing. That means Hell that was created for the devil was now welcoming mankind. So, God gave his Son to die for mankind and whoever believes in his Son can avoid Hell that was made for the devil and his demons. This is why Jesus said, man must be born again. It is obvious that many on this thread have not received the Lord Jesus Christ to become born again. If you dont believe that you and they are on your way to hell, just read what your heart is typing. There is no way a person that hates people are going to heaven. No one no way.

