Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Enphase Energy, SoFi, DraftKings, Gap and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Energy stocks – Oil stocks rose Monday as futures for West Texas Intermediate crude traded above $81 per barrel, though many later came off their session highs as the broader market rolled over. Shares of Halliburton climbed 3%. Diamondback Energy rose as much as 3% but closed slightly into the green. Solar stocks also moved higher, with Sunrun and Enphase Energy jumping more than 4%.www.nbcsandiego.com
