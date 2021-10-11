Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Enphase Energy, SoFi, DraftKings, Gap and More

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. dropped 2.5% in afternoon trading Thursday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Billy Kovanis recommended investors sell, saying it's too early for investors to be betting on the "mega-fleet bull case." The stock has now lost 4.8% since it closed at a record $153.39 on Tuesday, but has still more than doubled (up 103.6%) over the past three months and rocketed 291.6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced just 18.1% this year. Kovanis downgraded Avis to underweight, after cutting the rating to equal weight in March 2021. Although he raised his...

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO