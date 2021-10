In early 2019, then-Sen. Kamala Harris secured her spot as the next vice presidential running mate by doing one thing: announcing her own 2020 presidential campaign. The Democratic Party had its sights set on beating President Donald Trump in 2020, no matter what. In the minds of left-leaning voters and politicians alike, the country had to be saved from four more years of Trump. There was no room for error. It also meant that Harris’s presidential campaign was essentially dead on arrival.

