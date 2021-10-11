A century later, utilities still face billions in potential liabilities from obsolete manufactured gas plants
Soon after moving into a new home in San Francisco's Marina District, Dan Clarke began stumbling across what he thought were peculiar black rocks in his yard. Clarke, who bought the house in 2000 after retiring, described the rocks as crumbly and fragile, ranging from peanut-sized to some that were larger than a softball. He didn't know what they were until a decade later, when he and several neighbors received a letter from their utility company, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), he told Utility Dive.www.utilitydive.com
Comments / 0