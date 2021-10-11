A century later, utilities still face billions in potential liabilities from obsolete manufactured gas plants

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple Indiana utility companies have indicated an increase in natural gas prices, leading to an increase in bills for the winter. According to Citizens Energy Group, the cost of natural gas has doubled from what it was last fall. Citizens, according to a press release, is working to reduce the impact on their customers’ bills as much as possible, but there will still be an increase. Last year, the average bill for the season was $423, however, this year it’s anticipated to be closer to $474.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO