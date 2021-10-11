CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
She said a Broward T-Mobile manager ruined her life. She’s accused of attempted murder

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sunrise woman marched into a Lauderhill Metro by T-Mobile store Friday evening and began firing a gun to settle a problem she had with the manager, Lauderhill police say. Rachel Boisette’s beef didn’t concern customer service, but, rather being fired in August from the store, according to an arrest affidavit. Boisette, 27, is charged with attempted murder after one shot went through the manager’s left arm and into his chest. She’s being held without bond in North Broward Jail.

