Candidates win school board, city seats in Nenana election
Every candidate whose name was on the ballot for the city of Nenana’s Oct. 5 election was elected. Two write-in candidates are tied for a vacant seat on the Nenana Board of Education. Teresa Mayrand and Christine Shields are tied for Seat D. Absentee and challenged ballots will be counted Tuesday, and that could determine the winner. Other candidates elected to the school board include Virginia Charlie and Samuel Verhagan.www.newsminer.com
