Ocala, FL

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, other Ocala businesses celebrate anniversaries

By Jeremiah Delgado
ocala-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremiah’s Italian Ice will celebrate its one-year anniversary this week with a special offering. The business, which opened its doors on October 13, 2020, will commemorate its year anniversary on Saturday, October 16 with a variety of free giveaways, prizes, and entertainment. Among the many prizes included are discounts for Italian ice and free ice for an entire year. According to a social media post, the organization will donate 20% of the proceeds from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to the Big Sun Youth Soccer League.

www.ocala-news.com

