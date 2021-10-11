CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain to proceed with additional Afghan evacuations

By Mike Brest
 4 days ago

Spain is restarting its efforts to extract additional people from Afghanistan following the conclusion of the first evacuation efforts at the end of August.

The country’s defense ministry announced on Sunday that it is working with the foreign ministry to begin a new wave of evacuation efforts.

“An operation is underway to extract people who had worked for Spain in the coming hours or days,” Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Sunday, according to the Associated Press . “Spain does not leave anyone behind.”

Roughly 250 Afghans will arrive in Spain in the next couple of days after traveling through Islamabad, Pakistan, according to Spanish news agency EFE . The group will be traveling on two planes, one of which is set to have about 85 passengers and the other with roughly twice that amount.

Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister José Albares recently traveled to Pakistan and Qatar to seek their assistance in future evacuation efforts.

Spanish forces successfully evacuated roughly 2,200 Spanish nationals and Afghans in the final days of August amid the mass evacuation effort by the United States and various NATO allies.

Together, NATO countries were able to evacuate more than 120,000 third-country nationals and Afghans who would be at risk under the Taliban regime during the month of August. But there were thousands of others left behind who are still waiting on diplomatic efforts to get them out.

#Pakistan#Taliban#Afghans#Spanish#Nato
Washington, DC
