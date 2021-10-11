CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humans were using tobacco at least 12,000 years ago

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tobacco plant has shaped the fortunes of humanity. Today, the substance is used and abused by a billion people around the world. It is a habit that dates back to the Stone Age, new research shows. Charred seeds found in an ancient hearth used by hunter-gatherers in what's now...

IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
heritagedaily.com

Earliest known use of tobacco revealed

Archaeological evidence indicates that humans first started using tobacco around 12,300 years ago. Tobacco is the common name of several plants in the Nicotiana genus of the Solanaceae family. The intoxicant plant has had an important role in the traditions of many Indigenous North American groups, with previous evidence suggesting...
Daily Mail

Fossilized jawbone of a 12,000-year-old dog found in Costa Rica suggests ancient humans domesticated the animal as early as 10,000BC in Central America - 2,000 years earlier than previously believed

A fossilized dog jawbone with eight jagged teeth protruding from the bone that was found in Costa Rica suggests ancient civilizations in Central America domesticated the animals some 12,000 years ago - 2,000 years earlier than previously believed. The bone had originally been classified as belonging to an ancient coyote,...
Nature.com

Earliest evidence for human use of tobacco in the Pleistocene Americas

Current archaeological research on cultigens emphasizes the protracted and intimate human interactions with wild species that defined paths to domestication and, with certain plants, profoundly impacted humanity. Tobacco arguably has had more impact on global patterns in history than any other psychoactive substance, but how deep its cultural ties extend has been widely debated. Excavations at the Wishbone site, directed at the hearth-side activities of the early inhabitants of North America's desert west, have uncovered evidence for human tobacco use approximately 12,300 years ago, 9,000 years earlier than previously documented. Here we detail the preservation context of the site, discuss its cultural affiliation and suggest ways that the tobacco may have been used. The find has implications for our understanding of deep-time human use of intoxicants and its sociocultural intersection with food crop domestication.
thepress.net

Humans Had Advanced Fishing Technology 12,000 Years Ago in Israel

Ancient humans living between 12,000 and 15,000 years ago in what is now Northern Israel were using sophisticated hooks, lines, weights, and lures to catch fish, a new analysis published to PLoS ONE reveals. An international team of researchers led by Dr. Antonella Pedergnana at the University of Zurich analyzed...
Daily Mail

Humans were using tobacco 12,300 years ago! Charred seeds discovered in an ancient fireplace in Utah indicate our ancestors started using the plant 9,000 years earlier than previously thought

The discovery of four charred seeds in an ancient fireplace in Utah has revealed that humans were using tobacco 12,300 years ago — 9,000 years earlier than thought. Experts led from the Far Western Anthropological Research Group found the seeds while excavating a hunter–gatherer camp, 'Wishbone', in the Great Salt Lake Desert.
Indy100

Ancient faeces show humans were into their beer and blue cheese 2,700 years ago

A study of poo from 2,700 years ago has revealed how much people liked beer and blue cheese. As per a new study published in Current Biology, scientists analysed poo samples from the era, found at the heart of the Hallstatt mine in the Austrian Alps and found that it contained contained two fungi, Penicillium roqueforti and Saccharomyces cerevisiae which are used in fermentation.
dailynewsen.com

Swiss scientists find an effective antibody against all Variants of Covid

Scientists from the University Hospital of Lausanne and the Federal Polytechnic School of that Swiss city (EPFL) today announced the discovery of a monoclonal antibody capable of neutralizing all the variants of COVID-19, including the Delta. The scientific finding, published in the specialized magazine "Cell Reports", has been achieved by...
