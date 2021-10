The COVID-19 delta variant has meddled the Americans’ mid-year when the public authority had expected the economy would be back on the track and assist the struggling individuals to resume on their previous jobs and acquire financial stability once more. Presently, the fall brings reservation for millions as the major program aids expired in the previous days just when country is recording 100,000 new COVID-19 cases every day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention information.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO