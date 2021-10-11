Miamisburg manufacturer to create 41 new jobs with $1.7M expansion
JobsOhio provided a $250,000 economic development grant to support the investment, which will generate $1.9 million in new annual payroll.www.bizjournals.com
JobsOhio provided a $250,000 economic development grant to support the investment, which will generate $1.9 million in new annual payroll.www.bizjournals.com
The Dayton Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/dayton
Comments / 0