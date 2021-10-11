CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miamisburg, OH

Miamisburg manufacturer to create 41 new jobs with $1.7M expansion

By Jacob Fisher
Dayton Business Journal
Dayton Business Journal
 4 days ago
JobsOhio provided a $250,000 economic development grant to support the investment, which will generate $1.9 million in new annual payroll.

