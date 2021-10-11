CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Scream’ First Images and Poster Debut Ahead of Trailer

By ScreenCrush Staff
KOOL 101.7
KOOL 101.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

That’s the new tagline of the brand new Scream. It’s just called Scream, even though it is technically the fourth sequel to the original Wes Craven Scream that redefined the slasher movie by acknowledging all of the genre’s most tired clichés. Craven passed away in 2015 so this new film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett in his place. (Original Scream writer Kevin Williamson is an executive producer on the new project.)

kool1017.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Kevin Bacon Returns to His Friday the 13th Roots in Blumhouse's Conversion Camp Thriller

Kevin Bacon is stepping back into the horror genre after signing up for a new Blumhouse project to be directed by three time Oscar nominee John Logan. Kevin Bacon, who appeared in the original Friday The 13th, Hollow Man and You Should Have Left, will also executively produce the movie along with Scott Turner Schofield. The film is described as a tale of LGBTQIA+ empowerment which takes place in a gay conversion camp, and was written by Logan, who will be making his directorial debut on the feature. Currently, Theo Germaine is the only other star known to be cast in the untitled project.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Black Phone’ Trailer: Ethan Hawke Is a Terrifying Masked Kidnapper in Blumhouse Horror

The next nightmare-inducing Blumhouse horror movie is here. Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Scott Derrickson’s “The Black Phone,” set to hit theaters on February 4. Starring Ethan Hawke, the film follows an abducted boy locked in a basement stained with the blood of half a dozen other murdered children. In the cellar with him is a black, antique telephone with a disconnected cord. However, the phone rings at night with calls from the dead children, helping the boy plot his escape. In the trailer, Hawke first appears in white face paint and a top hat, struggling with falling grocery bags...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Trailer: Brittany Murphy’s Mysterious Death Explored by HBO Documentary

HBO Max is set to explore the death of Clueless actress Brittany Murphy with a new two-part documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy? The documentary produced by Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions, and directed by Cynthia Hill (Private Violence), is described as “an intimate, in-depth character portrait of actress Brittany Murphy, going beyond the headlines to explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her tragic death at 32 years old.” Here’s the official trailer: Murphy was a rising star, who starred in films such as 8 Mile and Just Married, and passed away in 2009. Her death was ruled accidental and was caused by a “combination of pneumonia, an iron deficiency and multiple drug intoxication,” CNN says. The new documentary includes new footage and interviews with people who were close to the actress and strives to go “beyond the tabloid rumors to examine the impact of Hollywood’s sexism on her struggles, as well as lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack.” What Happened, Brittany Murphy? premieres Thursday, Oct. 14.
CELEBRITIES
horrorsociety.com

RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY First Trailer and Poster Now Available

Rating: This film is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for the following reasons: strong violence and gore, and language throughout. Credits not final. Returning to the origins of the massively popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Kyle Gallner
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Dylan Minnette
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Mikey Madison
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Person
David Arquette
pophorror.com

First ‘SCREAM’ (2022) Trailer Is Here, And It’s A Real Scream!

“Hello Sidney…do you wanna watch the new Scream (2022) trailer?” Of course you do! Guess what? It’s finally here! The latest, possibly final (?), installment in the venerable slasher franchise is coming soon. January will be here before you know it!. The first trailer has been teased for weeks and...
MOVIES
Collider

'SCREAM': First Images Bring Back Ghostface, the Scary Suburbs, and Sidney Prescott

The first images of the fifth Scream movie are here, and they tease another suburban horror tale of blood and paranoia. Simply named Scream, the upcoming movie intends to revive the horror franchise created by horror legend Wes Craven, and the images first revealed by Entertainment Weekly bring back some familiar faces. Scream will premiere in theaters on January 14, 2022.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix thriller Hypnotic gets a trailer, poster and images

Netflix has released a trailer, poster and images for Hypnotic, the upcoming thriller from directors Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote which stars Kate Siegel as Jenn, a young woman who to enlists the help of a renowned hypnotherapist (Jason O’Mara) to help her recovery following a series of traumatic events, but she soon finds herself caught in a dangerous mind game with deadly consequences; take a look here…
TV & VIDEOS
bloody-disgusting.com

Ghostface Returns on the Official ‘Scream’ Poster!

With a trailer drop imminent, Paramount and Spyglass Media Group has shared the first official poster that’s nothing short of a scream, putting Ghostface and a bloodied knife front and center. The posters for the previous four Scream films have always highlighted the suspects cast, while this is the first to prominently feature the iconic slasher! It’s a glorious piece of art that demands attention in theater lobbies and eventually…your wall.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Entertainment Weekly
Paste Magazine

Ghostface Returns in First Trailer for Knife-Wielding Scream Sequel

Not even avoiding the ringing landline will save you this time from Ghostface, at least if the first trailer for the upcoming Scream sequel is to be believed. The film, currently scheduled for a Jan. 14, 2022 release, is directed by Ready or Not’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and continues the story of ultimate “final girl” Sidney Prescott as her hometown of Woodsboro, California endures yet another knife-wielding reign of terror.
MOVIES
KOOL 101.7

10 Horror Movies Made After 2000 Guaranteed To Scare You

People love to be scared. Everyone watches scary movies for different reasons. I am more of a story person. I like more to the story in order to be scared. I love the classics like The Exorcist, Prince of Darkness, Friday the 13th, and Halloween, among others. These replaced other classic "monsters" like Dracula, Frankenstein, Phantom Of The Opera, and The Mummy. Some of those characters are still around today, and some have become classics.
MOVIES
Complex

Watch the New Trailer for ‘Scream’

Of course you do, especially if we’re talking about the unparalleled meta-focused scares of the Scream franchise, which is (mercifully) back on the big screen next year. Tuesday, after months of anticipation, a trailer for the fifth franchise installment was unveiled. Per the official synopsis, we can expect things to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

Toni Collette to Star as Reluctant Mob Boss in ‘Mafia Mamma’

Toni Collette has been cast in “Mafia Mamma,” an action comedy about a suburban mom who unexpectedly inherits her grandfather’s Mafia empire. Catherine Hardwicke, the filmmaker of “Twilight” and “Thirteen,” is directing the movie, which is expected to begin production in Italy in late spring 2022. Debbie Jhoon and J. Michael Feldman (Peacock’s “Ap Bio,” Hulu’s “Deadbeat”) wrote the screenplay. The cast also includes Monica Bellucci (“Spectre,” “The Matrix Revolutions”) and Rob Huebel (“The Descendants,” “Transparent”). Collette is best known for her Academy Award-nominated turn in “The Sixth Sense,” as well as “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Hereditary” and “Knives Out.” In “Mafia Mamma,”...
MOVIES
KOOL 101.7

First Episode Of ‘Chucky’ TV Show Released Online For Free

Just in time for Halloween, USA Network and Syfy have released the first episode of the new Chucky TV series online. The show, which picks up after the events of 2017’s Cult of Chucky, breathes new life into the horror franchise. Chucky is helmed by Don Mancini, who wrote the screenplay for the original Child's Play trilogy.
TV SERIES
cgmagonline.com

Disney+ Debuts New Trailer, Poster & Stills For Exciting ‘Olaf Presents’

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ All-New Series of Shorts, ‘Olaf Presents‘ Launches on Disney+ Day, November 12. Disney+ and Walt Disney Animation Studios unveiled plans for a new series of shorts, Olaf Presents, starring the snowman-turned-storyteller, Olaf, as he recreates moments from Disney Animation classics “The Little Mermaid,” “Moana,” “The Lion King,” “Aladdin” and “Tangled.” Check out the trailer, poster, and stills, and feel free to share with your readers. “Olaf Presents” launches exclusively on Disney+ Day – a global celebration that will come to life across The Walt Disney Company on Friday, November 12, with new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy