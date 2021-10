BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The company that manufactures a baby cereal sold exclusively at Walmart issued a voluntary recall Friday for three lots of the product, the Food and Drug Administration announced. A routine sampling by the FDA found that three lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal, made by Maple Island Inc., tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic. Walmart has pulled the baby food off its shelves and has taken measures to prevent further sales. No illnesses related to the product lots have been reported and no other production lots or Parent’s Choice products are affected by the recall, the...

