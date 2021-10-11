Texas woman killed in Sumner County crash

A woman from Texas was killed when the car she was riding in went off a Sumner County highway hit a culvert, rolling several times. The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 81, west of Belle Plaine. The Kansas Highway Patrol said in its online crash log that a Nissan Sentra was going south when it went off the roadway and hit a culvert, causing the vehicle to roll. The car came to rest in a tree line on the west side of the roadway.