We are about to embark on a very important and busy week, so buckle up! We have a little bit of everything happening this week. One team is already heading into the MHSAA post-season, another team is gearing up for their conference tournament, and two more teams can pretty much clinch conference titles this week. Two more teams are still not finished yet, a win this week could mean getting back into the title hunt and as we have already seen throughout the fall, several milestones are within grasp.

KENT CITY, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO