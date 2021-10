The United States Senate has confirmed Whiteford, Taylor & Preston Partner Erek Barron as the next U.S. Attorney for Maryland. In July, President Biden nominated Mr. Barron to be the next U.S. Attorney for Maryland. A Partner in the firm’s Rockville office, Mr. Barron has been a member of the Maryland House of Delegates since 2015 and chairs the Prince George’s County House Delegation. A champion of criminal justice reform, he served as a member of the Justice Reinvestment Coordinating Council and co-authored the Justice Reinvestment Act, bipartisan legislation that overhauled Maryland’s sentencing and corrections practices.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO