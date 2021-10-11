Alleged HS Shooter Timothy Simpkins Out On Bail #SpeakOnIt

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. School shootings were something that was just unheard of back in the day, unfortunately we hear about a school shooting way too often these day. Because of these shootings we find there are metal detectors in our children’s schools, our babies are having to use clear or mesh backpacks more importantly our teachers now have another layer of stress to worry about, coming to work to teach children and possibly being killed.