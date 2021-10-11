CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Alleged HS Shooter Timothy Simpkins Out On Bail #SpeakOnIt

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. School shootings were something that was just unheard of back in the day, unfortunately we hear about a school shooting way too often these day. Because of these shootings we find there are metal detectors in our children’s schools, our babies are having to use clear or mesh backpacks more importantly our teachers now have another layer of stress to worry about, coming to work to teach children and possibly being killed.

wzakcleveland.com

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
whdh.com

NH man accused of shooting woman in the face with BB gun

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested Thursday morning after police say he shot a woman in the face with a BB gun. Officers responding to a report of an altercation in the area of Wilson and Spruce streets in Manchester around 9 a.m. found a woman who was bleeding under her eye, according to the Manchester Police Department.
MANCHESTER, NH
KHBS

Fort Smith victim attends alleged shooter's arraignment

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — On Wednesday, Lee King was arraigned in Sequoyah County, charged with two counts of Shooting with Intent to Kill and one count of Maiming. King was ordered to remain in jail without bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8, at 9 a.m. King...
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
New Castle News

Popovich, Miller plead guilty, sentenced in teen homicides

The image of a smiling Caden Popovich was aired on Pittsburgh television news and online after his preliminary hearing in the shooting deaths of two teenagers. That picture returned to haunt him in a courtroom Tuesday. Friends, family, and even the judge recalled the captured screenshot photo of Popovich looking...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
104.1 WIKY

Alleged Shooter In Court

The alleged triggerman in the shooting of a Posey County deputy last month is due back in court today. 70 Year Old Paul Wiltshire is accused of opening fire when deputy Bryan Hicks and others arrived for a check welfare call in New Harmony. Hicks was shot in the head...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#School Shootings#Timberview High School#Icu#Dodge
New York Post

Alleged Houston charter school shooter, victim identified

The former student of a Houston charter school who allegedly shot an administrator with a rifle on Friday has been identified by relatives. Dexter Kelsey was named by various sources, including family members, KHOU’s Janelle Bludau tweeted. She said Kelsey was in police custody. The victim was also identified as...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Minnesota

Accused Highway 169 Shooter Jamal Smith Indicted On 1st-Degree Murder Charges, Bail Raised

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jamal Smith, the man accused in the shooting death of youth baseball coach Jay Boughton, was indicted by a Hennepin County Grand Jury on Thursday for first-degree murder. Smith had already been charged with second-degree murder and aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact. In addition to the more serious charge, his bail was raised to $3.5 million. He will be back in court for his first appearance on the new charges Friday afternoon. Prosecutors said they sought an upward sentencing for Smith based on three factors: the crime was committed in the presence of a child (Boughton’s son was...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
KRLD News Radio

Alleged Timberview High School shooter released from Tarrant County Jail

A high school student who turned himself in after yesterday's shooting at Timberview High School has been released from the Tarrant County Jail on bond. Police say 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins started shooting during a fistfight yesterday morning. Four people were injured in the shooting, two are still in the hospital. A 15-year-old who was shot is still in critical condition. A 25-year-old teacher is in good condition.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Port Townsend Leader

Nurse involved in alleged kidnapping released on bail

A woman accused of kidnapping and assaulting her girlfriend was released on bond from Jefferson County Jail last week after her bail was lowered to $10,000. Laura Ashley Silva, 31, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies were called to Hoh Oxbow Campground on US Highway 101 at 10 p.m. Thursday, July 1.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
easttexasradio.com

HS Shooter Makes Bail

The 18-year-old student accused of a shooting at a Timberview High School in Arlington was released from jail Thursday after posting a $75,000 bond. Officials are accusing Timothy George Simpkins of opening fire in a classroom. Thursday, a shot 15-year-old student remained in critical condition, and a 25-year-old teacher was in good condition. Another person suffered an undisclosed injury. Police have said the shooting happened after a fight, but Simpkins’ family said he had been bullied and robbed twice at school.
PUBLIC SAFETY
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy