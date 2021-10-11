CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Bonza soon to Fly high Down Under

By John Huston
airwaysmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Bonza, an airline so new that it does not have an IATA code, a Wikipedia page, OR planes is set to launch in Australia in less than a year. Bonza Airlines, whose web site is still a static landing page, is slated to be “Australia’s only independent low-cost airline” and plans to begin flying in mid 2022.

airwaysmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
airwaysmag.com

Qantas Brings back Flagship Kangaroo Route

MIAMI – Flag carrier Qantas (QF) has confirmed it will run its jewel direct route again from Australia to London Heathrow (LHR) via Darwin (DRW). The national carrier has agreed to temporarily reroute its flights from Melbourne and Sydney through Darwin after reaching a deal with the Northern Territory Government and Darwin Airport. The news comes as international flights begin next month with the reopening of Australia’s border.
WORLD
mariposagazette.com

Flying High

The Stearman biplane that whisked two local veterans off the ground sits at the Mariposa-Yosemite Airport before takeoff last Thursday. Photos by Allen LamanRalph Seely wiped his eyes as he returned to the ground. For 15 minutes or so last Thursday, the World War II veteran had flown high above Mariposa County in a Boeing-Stearman biplane.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
investing.com

New Australian budget airline Bonza hopes to start flying next year

SYDNEY (Reuters) - New Australian budget airline Bonza plans to start domestic flights with two to three Boeing (NYSE:BA) Co 737 MAX planes from the second quarter of next year, pending regulatory approvals, its chief executive told Reuters. The airline will be based in northern New South Wales or southern...
LIFESTYLE
airwaysmag.com

Air France Ramps up Winter Schedule to 182 Destinations

MIAMI – Air France (AF) continues to rebuild its network with an offering of 182 destinations this winter, including 87 long-haul trips. The airline will launch new long-haul services from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Muscat (from October 31), Colombo (1 November), Zanzibar (18 October), and Banjul (1 November). Air...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Airlines#Virgin Australia#Down Under#Iata#Bonza Airlines#Qantas#Virgin Blue#Cebu Pacific#Flyarystan#Boeing#Executivetraveler Com#Aussie
airwaysmag.com

Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Airlines Secures AOC

MIAMI – Greater Bay Airlines (HB) has announced it had secured an air operator’s certificate (AOC), a crucial step toward starting commercial flights. The airline wants to begin operations with three leased Boeing 737-800 planes, according to a statement. The business still needs an air transport license for commercial flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
swarthmorean.com

Steaking a Claim Down Under

On Gertrude Street in Fitzroy, Melbourne, Australia, there is magic in the air, or maybe it’s just the comforting aroma of fried onions and Scotch Fillet Australian beef sizzling on a flat top grill. You have arrived at Sparrow’s Philly Steaks, the first and only authentic cheesesteak shop in the land of Oz.
JAPAN
Harper's Bazaar

High-Flying Travel Pieces You Need for Fall

Few things in life are more thrilling than booking a plane ticket, packing a bag (or five!), and leaving the confines of the place you call home for an adventure. And after a long pause, there’s a good chance you’re more than ready to really travel again. Maybe you’re planning a vacation halfway across the globe, or perhaps you’ve got your eye on a retreat that’s relatively close by. Regardless of whether you’re lifting off or checking in just a short trip away, “the point is not the destination but the actual going—the journey, the leaving,” Balmain creative director Olivier Rousting recently said. In fact, the sentiment inspired his new Fall 2021 collection. And the journey becomes infinitely more exciting when you step on board dressed to the nines—à la the four looks ahead, each perfectly accessorized with a Balmain B-Buzz bag. No plane ticket? No problem. Just apply these spirited style ideas to wherever it is you can’t wait to arrive.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Travel
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
airwaysmag.com

Southwest Airlines Cancels 1,800+ Weekend Flights

MIAMI – Today, Southwest Airlines (WN) canceled over 1,000 flights, or 27% of its schedule, due to disruptions caused by air traffic control issues and bad weather, according to the airline. According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, the Dallas-based airline canceled 808 flights on Saturday. In comparison, American Airlines (AA),...
MIAMI, FL
airwaysmag.com

The Cascading Cause of Southwest Airlines’ Delays

MIAMI – Industry experts say Southwest Airlines’ (WN) point-to-point route network makes it more vulnerable to broad problems than other carriers. According to Henry Harteveldt, president of the Atmosphere Research Group, flight delays produce cascading complications at each flight’s subsequent stops, and the airline had scheduled more flights than it could handle.
SOFTWARE
Reuters

Climate for net-zero changes Down Under

HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison is dithering daily about attending the looming COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Meanwhile, his right-wing coalition government still has no plan to improve its target of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions by 28% by 2030 or to take them to net zero by 2050. That could be about to change.
ENVIRONMENT
airwaysmag.com

United Airlines Announces 2022 Long-haul Summer Routes

MIAMI – United Airlines (UA) has unveiled its largest-ever transatlantic expansion, with five new destinations served by no other North American carrier. As per today’s UA press release, the airline’s transatlantic flights to said destinations will start next spring, departing mostly from its northwest hubs, and run all summer as follows:
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

Aer Lingus UK to Launch Transatlantic Flights

MIAMI – Aer Lingus UK (EG) will begin transatlantic operations for the first time next week with a direct flight from Manchester Airport (MAN) to Barbados. Manchester-based Aer Lingus UK will compete with Virgin Atlantic (VS)on transatlantic routes, giving consumers filling the absence created at MAN when Thomas Cook went bankrupt, leaving numerous long-haul holiday routes unserviced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

Addio! Alitalia Flies for the Last Time

MIAMI – Today, flag-carrier Alitalia (AZ) takes to the skies one last time before handing over the reins to ITA, Italy’s new national carrier, which begins service tomorrow. Flight AZ1586 departs Cagliari, Sardinia (CAG), to land for the last time in Rome (FCO). After COVID-19 drove the final nail in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

You’ve Purchased an Airline. Now What Happens?

MIAMI – The ink is dry on the check and you’ve handed it over to the seller. Now what?. Last week, the Tata Group, an international conglomerate, agreed to take over bankrupt and debt-ridden Air India (AI) from the Indian government. The deal was valued at US $2.4bn. Tata receives...
LIFESTYLE
airwaysmag.com

Air Canada to Resume South America Service, Increase Capacity

MIAMI – Air Canada (AC) has announced an expansion in service to many key South American destinations from its Toronto and Montreal hubs, as it continues to rebuild its worldwide network. Service to So Paulo, Brazil, will begin on December 8 with four weekly flights year-round, while service to Brazil’s...
LIFESTYLE
airwaysmag.com

Italian Flag Carrier ITA Airways Is Born

MIAMI – The new Italian flag carrier ITA Airways (AZ) is born today in Rome with a “startup DNA” that looks to efficiency and innovation. The new airline states in today’s press release that it wants to place customers at the center of its strategy, its internal governance plans, and processes, through a strong digitalization of processes and personalization of services and sustainability in the form of technologically advanced aircraft with reduced environmental impact.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy