Bonza soon to Fly high Down Under

Few things in life are more thrilling than booking a plane ticket, packing a bag (or five!), and leaving the confines of the place you call home for an adventure. And after a long pause, there’s a good chance you’re more than ready to really travel again. Maybe you’re planning a vacation halfway across the globe, or perhaps you’ve got your eye on a retreat that’s relatively close by. Regardless of whether you’re lifting off or checking in just a short trip away, “the point is not the destination but the actual going—the journey, the leaving,” Balmain creative director Olivier Rousting recently said. In fact, the sentiment inspired his new Fall 2021 collection. And the journey becomes infinitely more exciting when you step on board dressed to the nines—à la the four looks ahead, each perfectly accessorized with a Balmain B-Buzz bag. No plane ticket? No problem. Just apply these spirited style ideas to wherever it is you can’t wait to arrive.

