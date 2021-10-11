CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, MN

Buffalo Clinic Shooter Indicted by Grand Jury on First Degree Murder, First Degree Attempted Murder Charges

By Jennifer Lewerenz
knsiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — A grand jury has indicted the man accused of shooting up a health clinic in Buffalo on first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder charges. According to a press release from Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes, a grand jury was convened last week to investigate the deadly shooting on February 9th at the Crossroads Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo. On Friday, October 8th, the grand jury handed down an indictment for Gregory Paul Ulrich for one count of first-degree premeditated murder and four counts of first-degree attempted premeditated murder.

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-19-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital with an infection but is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-19-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. FDA advisers unanimously back second shot of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted unanimously to recommend regulators authorize a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine to better protect Americans who received the one-dose vaccine. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee backed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
Wright County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Wright County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Buffalo, MN
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#First Degree Murder#Buffalo Clinic

Comments / 0

Community Policy