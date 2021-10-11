Buffalo Clinic Shooter Indicted by Grand Jury on First Degree Murder, First Degree Attempted Murder Charges
(KNSI) — A grand jury has indicted the man accused of shooting up a health clinic in Buffalo on first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder charges. According to a press release from Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes, a grand jury was convened last week to investigate the deadly shooting on February 9th at the Crossroads Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo. On Friday, October 8th, the grand jury handed down an indictment for Gregory Paul Ulrich for one count of first-degree premeditated murder and four counts of first-degree attempted premeditated murder.knsiradio.com
