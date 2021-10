“It was the day of the bears.” Watch with this family as they witness a black bear dragging a large deer carcass through their neighborhood. “We were excited to finally see a bear in person,” says Christin DuBois of British Columbia. Her daughter loves bears, and has been hoping to see a wind one for quite sometime. Last Friday, her wish came true. But as Christin told her: “I think you got a little bit more than you bargained for.”

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO