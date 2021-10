Gov. Phil Murphy has long been a proponent of mask-wearing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. New Jersey was among the first states to install a mask mandate and one of the last states to lift it. And when federal officials re-tightened guidelines this summer, Murphy said all New Jerseyans are now “strongly recommended” to wear face coverings in indoor settings of high risk, though he stopped short of reinstating a statewide requirement.

