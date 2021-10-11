2021 CJ Cup odds, field: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from model that's nailed seven majors
The 2021-22 PGA Tour schedule rolls on this week as the 2021 CJ Cup tees off from The Summit Club in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 14. The CJ Cup 2021 features a strong field, headlined by Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele. Thomas has won this event twice in the last four years and he's expected to be in the mix again this week. The winner of the 2021 CJ Cup will receive 500 FedEx Cup points.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0