2021 CJ Cup odds, field: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from model that's nailed seven majors

Some of the top players on the PGA Tour will get back to work this week when the 2021 Shriners Children's Open tees off Thursday at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. The 2021 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open field includes 11 of the world's top 25 players, including four-time major champion Brooks Koepka and eight other major winners. Martin Laird won last year's event while playing on a sponsor's exemption, and two of the Scotsman's four PGA Tour victories have come at the Shriners Children's Open. He also fell just short of defending his first Shriners title when Jonathan Byrd hit a hole-in-one for eagle to beat him on the fourth playoff hole in 2010. The past two tournaments at Summerlin were tied at 23-under after 72 holes and went to a playoff.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 DAYS AGO