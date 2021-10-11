Boston College releases depth chart for NC State game

Boston College has released its depth chart for its Week 7 matchup with No. 22 NC State. There are no changes to Boston College's two-deep after its bye week. Jaelen Gill and Marcus Valdez got healthy before the bye and suited up for the Eagles against Missouri and Clemson. Gill has four catches in his first two games of the season, while Valdez has played a substantial amount on Boston College's defensive line at defensive end.