Woman hospitalized after jumping into Yellowstone National Park hot spring

By Edie Frederick
 4 days ago
A Washington woman has been hospitalized after jumping into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. Photo credit Getty Images

A young woman has been hospitalized with severe burns after jumping into a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park.

Laiha Slayton, 20, of Washington, suffered 2nd and 3rd degree thermal burns from her shoulders to her feet after jumping into the scalding waters of Maiden’s Grave Spring in an attempt to rescue her shih tzu, park officials said.

Slayton was visiting the park with her father and dog when the shih tzu became startled and jumped into a hot spring, which reaches temperatures up to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. In a panicked moment, Slayton jumped in after the dog, burning 91% of her body. Her father rescued her by pulling her out of the water, sustaining burns on his feet. The dog did not survive.

"She's incredibly lucky. Dad saved her life," Slayton's sister Kamilla wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Slayton was submerged in the water for approximately eight seconds.

She is currently in a medically induced coma at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where she will remain for two weeks before undergoing surgery.

"My sister’s palms are completely gone," Kamilla said. "She is stable and healing slowly and at a good rate. This won’t be a fast process by any means."

eastidahonews.com

‘Her palms are completely gone.’ Woman trying to save dog from Yellowstone hot spring has burns on 90% of her body

IDAHO FALLS — The family of a woman severely burned at Yellowstone National Park is asking for help and prayers following a horrific accident Monday afternoon. Laiha Slayton, 20, was moving from Washington to Ohio with her father, Woodraw, and two Shih Tzu dogs, Chevy and Rusty, to begin a new job as a dental assistant. Laiha and Woodraw had never been to Yellowstone and decided to take a detour to the park.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Shreveport Magazine

Woman left in coma with severe burns after jumping into 190°F hot spring to save her puppy

While the 20-year-old woman was looking around for her dogs’ leashes in the car, one of her dogs got his foot burned by hot water nearby and started to panic. The frantic dog then fell into a hot spring, and the woman then jumped in after the one-year-old pup. According to the police officials, the temperature of the thermal spring can climb up to 190-degree Fahrenheit. And the young woman suffered third-degree burns from her shoulders to her feet before her father was able to pull her out.
PETS
State
Washington State
cowboystatedaily.com

Dog That Ran Into Yellowstone Hot Spring Died; $18K Raised For Owner

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The dog that ran into a Yellowstone National Park thermal area on Monday has died, park officials announced on Wednesday. According to the park, the woman and her father exited their vehicle to look around the vicinity Fountain Flat Drive, south...
ANIMALS
mybighornbasin.com

Yellowstone: Illinois Woman Sentenced After Grizzly Incident

While some might say it’s barely a punishment, a Yellowstone tourist’s imprisonment and ban are intended to send a strong message to anyone visiting the park. Samantha Dehring of Carol Stream, Illinois, appeared in the U.S. District Court in Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, Oct. 6. She pleaded guilty to willfully remaining, approaching, and photographing wildlife within 100 yards during the hearing.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS LA

Man Rescued From Burning Home In Boyle Heights, Hospitalized In Critical Condition

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was rescued Friday from a burning home in Boyle Heights and taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. (credit: CBS) Firefighters responded at about 7 a.m. to a one-story, single-family home in the 2500 block of East Folsom Street and found heavy smoke coming from the structure. The house was fully involved in fire within minutes, and firefighters shifted into defensive mode and also moved to protect a neighboring home on the east side. About 15 minutes into firefight, a man was pulled out of the home. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart did not give details on the nature of his injuries. The fire was declared out in a little over 30 minutes. Firefighters entered the collapsed structure to make sure there was no one else inside. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bison fight on Yellowstone road caught on video

The National Park Service has shared footage showing a 2,000-pound bison ramming another bison and briefly sending its rival airborne. “Durin’ matin’ season, male bison can be mighty aggressive, though all bison ‘n other wildlife can be dangerous and give you a heave!” the park service wrote Sunday on Instagram. “Remember to always keep yer distance — 25 yards from bison ‘n elk; 100 yards from all other wildlife.”
ANIMALS
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava pours down street towards firefighters

A volcano eruption on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, has destroyed over 100 houses and forced around 5,500 residents to evacuate. In terrifying footage, shared by the Gran Canaria fire department, lava can be seen pouring street towards firefighters as they attempt to bring the situation under control.
PUBLIC SAFETY
