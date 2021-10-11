Newcastle United: How the Saudi takeover celebrations at St James’ finally showed me what life can be like as a Geordie

Bruce will oversee his 1,000th game as a manager when Tottenham visit Tyneside on Sunday but it must be his last in charge of Newcastle. The team have not yet won this season and desperately need some fresh tactical ideas capable of camouflaging their weaknesses. The vitriol directed at Bruce by sections of Newcastle’s support has become a debilitating distraction, causing players to lose concentration. With the board’s top managerial choices – Everton’s Rafael Benítez and Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers – unavailable and agents pushing the credentials of a confusing array of candidates, the club are in limbo with matters complicated further by the new chain of command. Decisions made by the British-based directors, Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben, must be approved by the Saudi-based non-executive chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan. So far, the only apparent consensus as to Bruce’s replacement is that he must be a long-term “project man” keen to undertake a painstaking “rebuilding job.”

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 41 MINUTES AGO