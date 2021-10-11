Newcastle United: How the Saudi takeover celebrations at St James’ finally showed me what life can be like as a Geordie
By Sam Pringle
sunderland.ac.uk
4 days ago
To grow up a Newcastle United fan under the reign of Mike Ashley was to feed off scraps of stories such as signing two-time Ballon d’Or winner Kevin Keegan, Keegan’s return to the club as manager, a Tino Asprilla hat-trick to defeat Barcelona and Alan Shearer’s homecoming made for themselves.
A Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of Newcastle United has been agreed, the Premier League and the club announced on Thursday. The three-party consortium includes the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), venture capital and private equity company PCP Capital Partners, and RB Sports and Media. There has been much controversy about...
A Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of Newcastle United has been agreed. Approval from the Premier League came after the consortium proved the Saudi state would not have control of the club. We went out into the city to see what these NUFC fans thought of the sale before it was confirmed.
Alan Shearer says the Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover of Newcastle is a "special day" for the club's long-suffering supporters. The Magpies have struggled to challenge near the top of the Premier League since 2004, apart from a fifth-place finish in 2011-12. The takeover ends Mike Ashley's 14-year spell as Newcastle...
Newcastle have sold out their home fixture against Tottenham on October 17 - the first match at St James' Park following confirmation of the club's takeover. The club released a statement on Friday morning confirming that all seats had now been swiped up, with only a handful of hospitality seats left for sale.
Professor Chadwick has been speaking on Sky Sports ahead of the proposed Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of Newcastle United. When asked about the resources of the new owners at St James’s Park, he claimed that money would be ‘no object’ and revealed the great commitment Saudi Arabia have in investing in sports.
Premier League strugglers Newcastle United’s controversial Saudi led consortium takeover has finally taken place after much deliberation. This will see the ownership of Magpies change hands after 14 years from English businessman Mike Ashley to the consortium in a whopping deal which will is valued at about £300m. Talks of...
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is now the new de facto owner of Newcastle United Football Club. Driving the news: Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund completed the deal Thursday after an 18-month delay. One roadblock was the fact that, during the recent dispute with Qatar, Saudi Arabia had been...
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund have taken over the club along with financier Amanda Staveley and investors David and Simon Reuben. The deal, which was originally agreed early last year, has netted former owner Mike Ashley £300million. It was finally completed today after Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports, which owns the Premier League rights for the Middle East North Africa Region.
Newcastle United are reportedly in talks to make Philippe Coutinho their first big-name signing following their £305 million takeover. On Thursday, thousands of Toon fans gathered outside St James' Park to celebrate Mike Ashley's sale of the club to a consortium backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. With fresh...
It is the takeover every Newcastle United supporter has dreamed of happening, without ever truly allowing themselves to believe it could, let alone would. After 18 months of frustration, setbacks, claims and counterclaims, off-the-record briefings and legal challenges, Newcastle are about to become one of the richest clubs in the world, backed by the wealthiest sovereign wealth fund on the planet, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
There were scenes of jubilation at St James' Park as Newcastle United fans celebrated a new era under new owners. Thousands flocked to the stadium on Thursday after a £305m Saudi Arabian-backed takeover was confirmed. It ends Mike Ashley's 14-year spell as owner in which the club has twice been...
A Saudi-led consortium has completed their takeover of Newcastle United, bringing Mike Ashley's 14-year ownership of the north-east club to an end. Here, Sky Sports News north-east reporter Keith Downie reflects on 10 key moments that shaped Ashley's time in charge of Newcastle... Buying clubs and pints. Mike Ashley bought...
In his first reign at Chelsea, in the tumultuous years between the summer of 2004 and his dramatic departure in 2007, Jose Mourinho would often lecture the media that simply having the billionaire backing to transform the fortunes of a club was not in itself enough. Mourinho, you might not...
Former England international Danny Mills has called for Newcastle United to appoint Jose Mourinho as their new manager, if Steve Bruce is to be sacked in the wake of the club’s recent takeover.Last week saw the completion of a £300million deal in which a Saudi Arabian-led consortium bought out Mike Ashley, and it is believed that replacing Bruce in the dugout is high on the agenda for the new owners.If the former Manchester United defender is indeed fired in the coming weeks – a possibility given Newcastle’s winless start to the Premier League, in which they sit 19th –...
Bruce will oversee his 1,000th game as a manager when Tottenham visit Tyneside on Sunday but it must be his last in charge of Newcastle. The team have not yet won this season and desperately need some fresh tactical ideas capable of camouflaging their weaknesses. The vitriol directed at Bruce by sections of Newcastle’s support has become a debilitating distraction, causing players to lose concentration. With the board’s top managerial choices – Everton’s Rafael Benítez and Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers – unavailable and agents pushing the credentials of a confusing array of candidates, the club are in limbo with matters complicated further by the new chain of command. Decisions made by the British-based directors, Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben, must be approved by the Saudi-based non-executive chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan. So far, the only apparent consensus as to Bruce’s replacement is that he must be a long-term “project man” keen to undertake a painstaking “rebuilding job.”
Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand thinks Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino’s has disrespected Lionel Messi during the Manchester City game. Lionel Messi finally made his mark on PSG after scoring the final goal against Manchester City on Tuesday at Parc des Princes. The 34-year-old also displayed his...
London (AFP) – The fiancée of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Friday criticised the takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi-led consortium, accusing the football club of only thinking of money. Hatice Cengiz, who was set to marry Khashoggi when he was killed in 2018 inside Saudi Arabia’s consulate in...
Sam Fender enjoyed a celebratory night out in his hometown of Newcastle last night (October 7) after controversial owner Mike Ashley finally departed Newcastle United. Pictures of Fender celebrating with fans outside St James’ Park, Newcastle’s ground, have appeared on social media overnight, while earlier this morning (October 8) Fender appeared on BBC Breakfast where he recounted the night’s celebrations.
Comments / 0