Ben Simmons – the Return?

By Kevin Kinkead
crossingbroad.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’d imagine the portion of people who respond ‘yes’ to that question is rather small. It feels like the damage has been done. Plus, even if Ben does come back and commits himself to the team, you’re getting back the same player that was an offensive liability in the playoffs. You’re not getting back a guy who figured it out. There are still serious on-court issues that need to be resolved.

