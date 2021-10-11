Ben Simmons – the Return?

After all that—months of dire-straits drama, arrows slung in one breaking news missive or another—Ben Simmons is back with the 76ers. Well, kind of. Maybe. We think. He’s definitely in Philadelphia, at least. Simmons arrived less than 12 hours after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that weekend talks between Sixers brass and Simmons’s agent, Rich Paul, had made headway “on a resolution” to a summertime standoff that had spilled over into fall. On Monday morning, it sounded like Simmons might be moving toward renouncing his refusal to report to training camp out of frustration that the team hadn’t yet honored his request for a trade. And then, shortly before Philly’s preseason tilt against a Nets team going through its own high-profile “will he/won’t he” turmoil, there Simmons was, outside the Sixers’ facility, prompting surprise texts to general manager Elton Brand that the three-time All-Star “needs to get in [the building] to come take his COVID test” so that he could start the process of returning to the team.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO