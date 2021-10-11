CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

A Deadly Fungal Disease on the Rise in the West Has Experts Worried

By News
GV Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers haven’t been able to pin down exactly what’s behind the rise in Valley fever cases or how to stop it. They say one thing is near certain, though: Climate change plays a role.

gvwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#On The Rise
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns of Deadly Disease In North Carolina

The CDC has recently warned of a deadly disease called Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) that's quickly taking hold in North Carolina and several other nearby states. For most healthy adults, the virus will be very similar to a typical cold. However, according to the statement from the CDC, "RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under one year of age in the United States. Infants, young children, and older adults with chronic medical conditions are at risk of severe disease from RSV infection." Symptoms typically include:
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
theeastcountygazette.com

Next Global Pandemic Threat: Nipah Virus?

A threat of a new global pandemic is underway in the form of the Nipah virus, an illness that has killed half of the people it’s infected. The Nipah virus infection is a zoonotic illness that is transmitted to people from animals and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person to person. In infected people, it causes a range of illnesses from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis, according to the World Health Organization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
outbreaknewstoday.com

Finland reports increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 74% of eligible people fully vaccinated

In Finland during the past week, a total of 109 new coronavirus patients were admitted to 40 specialist nursing wards. In the last four weeks, the weekly number of new coronavirus patients admitted to specialist care wards has risen from 60 to 109 patients. Last week, 22 new coronavirus patients entered intensive care, which is the same number as in the previous week.
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Humans are driving animals and plants to the edge. But are we really heading into a mass extinction?

It is now common to refer to the current biodiversity crisis as the sixth mass extinction. But is this true? Are we in the middle of an event on the same scale as the five ancient mass extinctions Earth has experienced? Humans are indeed driving animals and plants to extinction. Land clearance, habitat modification and, above all, climate change are all placing biodiversity under stress. Many species have died out since the arrival of humans and many more are threatened. But to answer this question fully, we have to look at the rates at which species were going extinct before the...
WILDLIFE
EatThis

I'm an Infectious Disease Expert and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We have all heard about the Delta variant. We know how contagious it is. The United States is top five in the world for new cases, mainly caused by the proliferation of this variant. Because of this strain and our country's response, hospitals in regions most afflicted are reporting no more beds available in their ICUs. All these facts can weigh on people, leaving them unsure of what to do. How do we do our part in stopping the spread? What can we do as individuals to avoid getting infected? Andrew Dobson is an infectious disease expert and a professor of evolutionary biology at Princeton University. With his background in studying pathogens and the ecology of infectious diseases, he provided five actions everyone can take to avoid getting infected by the Delta variant. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

Ocular adverse events linked to inactivated COVID-19 vaccine

A team of investigators at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi studied patients who presented with ocular adverse events within 15 days after the first of 2 doses of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm. Mild, reversible ocular adverse events were observed in the ocular anterior and posterior segments in patients in Abu...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Telegraph

The 2,000-year-old airborne disease theory that blinded Covid experts

There is no word more likely to rile an infectious diseases doctor than the word “miasma”. It’s the root of all quackery, the mother of misconception - and for over 2,000 years it misdirected medicine and medics. The word comes from the ancient Greek for pollution and describes a “bad...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Climate change is the biggest single health threat facing humanity, WHO warns

The burning of fossil fuels “is killing us”, the World Health Organisation has warned in a report calling for ambitious climate action.The WHO’s report, issued in the run-up to the UN Cop26 conference in Glasgow where countries will be under pressure to raise ambition on tackling climate change, warns it is the single biggest health threat facing humanity.The climate crisis threatens to undo the past 50 years of progress in development, global health and poverty reduction, it says.Climate change is leading to death and illness from increasingly extreme weather such as heatwaves and floods, disruptions to food systems, increases...
ENVIRONMENT
harrisondaily.com

Rise in singles, who face economic costs, worry researchers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jessica Kaschube has relied on the economic advantages of being married to pursue her career. During almost a dozen years of marriage, the extra income from her husband’s …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy