A Deadly Fungal Disease on the Rise in the West Has Experts Worried

Mosquito-borne disease alert issued by Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH Collier). Department of Health (DOH Collier) has confirmed three cases of West Nile virus on Thursday, Oct. 7.
India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
There are numerous reports based on scientific research that delve into the subject of long-term consequences of climate change, like rising sea levels, temperatures, and levels of greenhouse gases by the year 2100. There have been made some conventions in an attempt to diminish the consequences of the current problems.
A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
The CDC has recently warned of a deadly disease called Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) that's quickly taking hold in North Carolina and several other nearby states. For most healthy adults, the virus will be very similar to a typical cold. However, according to the statement from the CDC, "RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under one year of age in the United States. Infants, young children, and older adults with chronic medical conditions are at risk of severe disease from RSV infection." Symptoms typically include:
American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
A threat of a new global pandemic is underway in the form of the Nipah virus, an illness that has killed half of the people it’s infected. The Nipah virus infection is a zoonotic illness that is transmitted to people from animals and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person to person. In infected people, it causes a range of illnesses from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis, according to the World Health Organization.
Fish seem like a harmless enough pet: You feed them and clean out their tanks regularly, and that's about it. But one Maryland woman ended up catching a rare and serious tropical disease bacterial disease from her fish tank. The 56-year-old woman's story was broken down in a case report...
In Finland during the past week, a total of 109 new coronavirus patients were admitted to 40 specialist nursing wards. In the last four weeks, the weekly number of new coronavirus patients admitted to specialist care wards has risen from 60 to 109 patients. Last week, 22 new coronavirus patients entered intensive care, which is the same number as in the previous week.
It is now common to refer to the current biodiversity crisis as the sixth mass extinction. But is this true? Are we in the middle of an event on the same scale as the five ancient mass extinctions Earth has experienced?
Humans are indeed driving animals and plants to extinction. Land clearance, habitat modification and, above all, climate change are all placing biodiversity under stress.
Many species have died out since the arrival of humans and many more are threatened.
But to answer this question fully, we have to look at the rates at which species were going extinct before the...
We have all heard about the Delta variant. We know how contagious it is. The United States is top five in the world for new cases, mainly caused by the proliferation of this variant. Because of this strain and our country's response, hospitals in regions most afflicted are reporting no more beds available in their ICUs. All these facts can weigh on people, leaving them unsure of what to do. How do we do our part in stopping the spread? What can we do as individuals to avoid getting infected? Andrew Dobson is an infectious disease expert and a professor of evolutionary biology at Princeton University. With his background in studying pathogens and the ecology of infectious diseases, he provided five actions everyone can take to avoid getting infected by the Delta variant. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
A team of investigators at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi studied patients who presented with ocular adverse events within 15 days after the first of 2 doses of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm. Mild, reversible ocular adverse events were observed in the ocular anterior and posterior segments in patients in Abu...
With fall arriving and a predicted surge in COVID-19 cases by doctors, there are worries that the country will face a multi-disease pandemic of COVID, flu, and other illnesses. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Iowa's health report card is out and, wouldn't you know, it's been a tuff year. Some not so good... things are on the rise. There are places we've made improvements, but overall... well, it's been a tuff year like I said. Iowa's health report card. The report is written like...
A deadly disease in white tail deer that has been detected in parts of New York is being found in other parts of New England. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says cases of frequently deadly viral disease that affects deer have been confirmed in the state for the first time.
There is no word more likely to rile an infectious diseases doctor than the word “miasma”. It’s the root of all quackery, the mother of misconception - and for over 2,000 years it misdirected medicine and medics. The word comes from the ancient Greek for pollution and describes a “bad...
The burning of fossil fuels “is killing us”, the World Health Organisation has warned in a report calling for ambitious climate action.The WHO’s report, issued in the run-up to the UN Cop26 conference in Glasgow where countries will be under pressure to raise ambition on tackling climate change, warns it is the single biggest health threat facing humanity.The climate crisis threatens to undo the past 50 years of progress in development, global health and poverty reduction, it says.Climate change is leading to death and illness from increasingly extreme weather such as heatwaves and floods, disruptions to food systems, increases...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Every year, roughly 2,000 babies in the United States are born with sickle cell disease, the most common blood disorder in the country. Specialists are now working to protect these children from a potentially deadly side effect of the disease, the risk of stroke. It’s something...
