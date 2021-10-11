anicka yi transforms tate modern into a fragrant ecosystem of floating machines

If you have an even slightly raised temperature – a mild fever or a reaction to the flu jab – I’d advise against a trip to In Love With the World, Anicka Yi’s Hyundai Commission in Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall. Homing in on human heat, her giant airborne cephalopods, with their long, squidlike arms swimming in the air, will get you. Or, if not them, a second species of bulbous biomorphs, more kids’ party than Hieronymus Bosch or Jules Verne, drifting on the air currents, rising and falling with unknowable purpose, might sidle up and suck you in. The Korean-born artist’s translucent creatures have the ability to home in on the hot and the sweaty, attracted by human warmth. But, like circus animals, they’re trained to keep a certain distance. Every so often, they float off to a docking area at the rear of the Turbine Hall, where their batteries are recharged.

