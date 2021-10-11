CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
anicka yi transforms tate modern into a fragrant ecosystem of floating machines

designboom.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitled ‘in love with the world,’ the commission is created by anicka yi in partnership with hyundai motor and will show from october 12th, 2021 — january 16th, 2022. installation view of hyundai commission anicka yi at tate modern, october 2021 | © tate. floating among the cavernous hall of...

www.designboom.com

WNYT

New high-tech art floats at London’s Tate Modern

London's Tate Modern has unveiled a major new commission which combines cutting-edge technology with art. The installation by South Korean artist Anicka Yi uses an autonomous, intelligent system to create a floating ecosystem above the heads of gallery visitors. It's called 'In Love with the World' and is this year's...
Wallpaper*

Anicka Yi fills Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall with science, scent and intrigue

The work of the Korean-American artist Anicka Yi takes in science, microbial activity and air-carried markers of identity, amongst other things. The perfect pick, then, for Tate Modern’s first Turbine Hall commission (officially the ‘Hyundai Commission’) since Covid closed operations. The commission is Yi’s largest and highest profile to date...
Telegraph

But does it smell like art? New Tate Modern exhibition aims to pass the sniff test

Visitors to the Tate Modern’s latest Turbine Hall installation will need to use the sense perhaps least associated with art galleries: smell. Upon entering the hall, where helium-filed robots drift overhead, they will be exposed to historic “scentscapes” that take them back to a pre-human world and the former power-station’s industrial history. They will not, however, be able to take off their masks to do so.
The Guardian

Anicka Yi’s Turbine Hall review – invasion of the floating pod creatures

If you have an even slightly raised temperature – a mild fever or a reaction to the flu jab – I’d advise against a trip to In Love With the World, Anicka Yi’s Hyundai Commission in Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall. Homing in on human heat, her giant airborne cephalopods, with their long, squidlike arms swimming in the air, will get you. Or, if not them, a second species of bulbous biomorphs, more kids’ party than Hieronymus Bosch or Jules Verne, drifting on the air currents, rising and falling with unknowable purpose, might sidle up and suck you in. The Korean-born artist’s translucent creatures have the ability to home in on the hot and the sweaty, attracted by human warmth. But, like circus animals, they’re trained to keep a certain distance. Every so often, they float off to a docking area at the rear of the Turbine Hall, where their batteries are recharged.
designboom.com

artist lungiswa gqunta on colonialism, resistance, and the importance of dreams

Somewhere between conflict and calm, dreams and reality, lies the powerful work of south african artist lungiswa gqunta. having grown up in post-apartheid port elizabeth, gqunta’s work reflects on the continued impact of colonialism, spaces of conflict, and communal resistance. for her latest exhibition at MMK frankfurt, called tending to the harvest of dreams, the artist cultivates a multisensory garden that’s not as friendly as you might want it to be. it’s a garden filled with barbed wire wrapped in colored cloth, a sweet yet tangy fragrance, and half asleep murmurs of a dream before it’s forgotten.
The Independent

Anicka Yi: In Love With The World review – Overweening intentions outstrip what’s actually here

It comes to something when you’re told to run upstairs in an art gallery – in this case onto the walkway traversing Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall – to help generate enough heat to make things actually happen. The five gelatinous helium-filled ovoids drifting and twirling through the hall’s upper reaches, each with five trailing tentacles gently rising and falling in the currents of air, are driven by micro-propellers, and drawn towards human heat. Around them move three asymmetrical quasi-spheres, like misshapen paper lanterns on which grow layers of green hair. Yet these eccentric forms are hardly fighting for space. Indeed,...
designboom.com

LAYER celebrates the tradition of murano glasswork with intricate 'granule' collection

Benjamin hubert of london-based design agency LAYER introduces ‘granule’, a collection of exclusive one-off glassworks for the punta conterie ingalleria gallery in venice. the series comprises large vessels that celebrate the rich tradition of murano glassworking, which can trace its roots back to the 8th century, as well as the talent and knowledge of the gallery’s artisans. each piece is crafted using a variety of different glassworking techniques, including mouth-blowing, casting, sfumato, incalmo, and vetro fuso, to showcase the diverse characteristics inherent in glass as a material. granule was launched during the ’empathic – discovering a glass legacy’ exhibition which will be available for view until april 10, 2022.
