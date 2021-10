Homecoming week at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser would not be complete without the coronation of the 2021 royalty which took place at the school’s ceremony the morning of Friday, Oct. 1. Seniors Mathew Becker and Kora Claflin, who were crowned king and queen at the coronation ceremony emceed by the junior prom king and queen from last school year, seniors Marissa Zelek and Jed Potter. Pictured from the entire court, form left to right, are Ashton Kummet, Tristan Wendt, Carter Kummet, Brayden Kelm, Mathew Becker, Kora Claflin, Ella Olson, Mariah Bilodeau, Greta Jorstad and Abigail Kane. Photo courtesy of Rachel Westberg | CWASD.

